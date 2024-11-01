Hoda Kotb has established a dreamy new life away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and gave fans a sneak peek at her neighborhood on Thursday.

The TV anchor — who recently announced she was departing Today to spend more time with her family — swapped her city apartment for a sprawling $2.8 million home in the suburbs.

She took her daughters, Haley and Hope trick or treating for Halloween, and gave fans a tour of her new surroundings at the same time.

Hoda took to Instagram to share snapshots of her little girls dressed as cheerleaders as they knocked on the doors of their tree-lined streets.

The large, colonial-style homes boasted large lawns and impressive decor and wouldn't look out of place in a blockbuster movie.

The streets weren't car-lined as many of the properties had large garages, allowing the children to roam safely between houses.

Hoda has acknowledged that her move to Bronxville allows her the "privilege" of walking her kids to school and she loves their new life.

© Instagram Hoda has a beautiful new home

"Everything changed like that," she said on an episode of Today. "I have a whole new town and a whole new school and all the new things. We went for our first day of school, I carried a coffee and I had sneakers [on], and I walked my kids to school like normal people. It was awesome."

She added: "I just thought, 'You know what? Sometimes chapters change and you miss things.' And I was like, 'I’m gonna do it.'

"It was, like, a train of 10, 12 kids walking to school in a neighborhood."

Hoda was living in an apartment in Manhattan

It's been a whirlwind of change for Hoda, who is excited for the new chapter in her life.

When she announced she was leaving Today, she tearfully explained to her NBC co-hosts: "I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new.

© Instagram She can't wait to spend more time with her girls

"I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

She spoke about the need to spend more time with her girls and elaborated: "Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have.

© NBC She's leaving Today in January

"I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world.

"It's kind of a big deal for me. I’ve been practicing so I wouldn't cry, but anyway, I did."