Dylan Dreyer shares wholesome off-screen moment as Today stars gather to celebrate colleague's achievement

The stars of Today gathered to celebrate one of their own's achievements, as they came together outside of the studio for their beloved colleague Al Roker.

© @dylandreyernbc Al, supported by his colleagues from Today

The veteran meteorologist spoke at the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation Giants of Broadcasting and Electronic Arts luncheon, with his colleagues attending to celebrate him. Al was joined by Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and Dylan Dreyer who shared the moment on social media.

Dylan shared a photo in which the team crowded around Al, with herself and Sheinelle hugging him with big smiles on their faces. Meanwhile, Craig stood behind doing bunny ears over the 70-year-old's head, while Carson put an arm around Sheinelle.

© @dylandreyernbc Al giving his speech at the luncheon

The 43-year-old meteorologist shared photos of Al giving his speech at the luncheon, as well as afterwards when he stood alongside fellow television veterans including Christina Baranski.

© @dylandreyernbc Al Roker with fellow veteran broadcasters

She captioned the post: "We love our @alroker !! Congratulations on being a giant among giants at the LABF Giants of Broadcasting and Electronic Arts luncheon today! I learn from you every day and it’s an honor to call you a friend!"

© NBC Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager get emotional over the former's decision to leave the Today Show

Today's stars have supported each other through a number of big announcements this year. They gathered emotionally when Hoda Kotb revealed her planned exit from the show after 17 years, and they looked overjoyed when Sheinelle announced her first book, Through Mom's Eyes: Simple Wisdom From Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans.

Savannah was joined by her good friends at her book launch

The team even joined Savannah Guthrie for her book launch earlier in the year, alongside her husband, Michael Feldman, and children Vale, nine, and Charles, seven

They even celebrate the successes of their extended family who work behind the scenes, with the 3rd Hour cast taking a moment out of a segment to congratulate senior producer Allie Markowitz, who had just given birth.

© Screenshot NBC Today's 3rd Hour anchors congratulated a beloved family member

"We have a big announcement to share this morning," Dylan said, with Craig and Sheinelle applauding in the background. "One of our beloved family members here at the 3rd Hour just welcomed a baby boy."

"Our senior producer Allie Markowitz and her husband Jeff announced the arrival of Asher Drew Strauss, he was born Tuesday, weighing seven pounds and 14 ounces," Dylan continued. According to a special slide on screen, the baby was born on October 29, 2024 at 1:23pm ET.

The team revealed that the little one already appeared to be a fan of the show, as Allie had already got her son watching the show for a few days.