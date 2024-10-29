Hoda Kotb shares update on Today replacement and what her co-hosts are saying backstage

Hoda Kotb's announcement of her departure from NBC's Today after nearly two decades came as quite the shock last month, and it looks like there's still no resolution yet on who will take her place.

The longtime news anchor, 60, shared that while she will be taking a step back from her hosting duties on the main Today Show and the Fourth Hour of Today, she will remain with the NBC family.

Her co-hosts have chimed in on her emotional exit as well, and now Hoda is sharing her own take on who she wants to replace her in the hot seat. Relive the moment she told her co-hosts about her departure below...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb's decision to leave Today has her co-hosts in tears

Speaking with E! News at her Making Space wellness retreat in Austin over the weekend, Hoda said that the person she wanted to replace her as co-host beside Jenna Bush Hager on the Fourth Hour was all up to Jenna herself.

"The person who I want is someone who has beautiful chemistry with Jenna," she said. "That's all I want. Because it's never about either anchor, it's about what's between. So bring the chemistry."

She continued to praise her co-anchor and cited that she wanted someone who'd be able to create that magical connection with Jenna as she has since 2019. "I don't care if it's her best friend, I don't care if it's someone she's worked with, if it's some celeb, when she gets in sync, that's it. If she has chemistry, it will be beautiful."

© NBC "The person who I want is someone who has beautiful chemistry with Jenna."

Hoda explained that she doesn't actually get much of a say in the process of deciding who will step up to host in her place, but did reveal that she encouraged Jenna, 42, to make her own voice heard.

MORE: Hoda Kotb discusses 'miracle' with co-hosts during live show

"I said [to] Jenna, 'Feel who you want. Feel what feels right for you,'" she recalled. "She'll know, because the only way it's going to work is if they got a vibe or not. Just the fun party vibe. It can't be forced."

© NBC Hoda's co-anchors got very emotional over her departure announcement

As for who will join Savannah Guthrie during the morning hours of the news show, Hoda didn't have much input to add, although many viewers have expressed their admiration for Craig Melvin to take her place, having stepped up in their absence several times over the past few years.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager steals the spotlight from Hoda Kotb as fans react

However, Hoda did have some words to share for who will eventually take her place beside her friend and longtime co-anchor, while also praising Savannah's own legacy. "Look, you get to sit next to Savannah Guthrie. Here's what you're going to do: You're going to ride sidecar and say 'thank you very much,' OK?"

© Getty Images "Look, you get to sit next to Savannah Guthrie. Here's what you're going to do: You're going to ride sidecar and say 'thank you very much,' OK?"

The mom-of-two will be settling into a whole new life with her daughters Haley, seven, and Hope, five, after her Today exit in January. The family-of-three moved to a brand new home outside the city earlier this year, and Hoda is keen to explore all it has to offer.

MORE: Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager closer than ever at Taylor Swift concert

"I've found out, in my town, there's a 5:30 Soul Cycle class which I'm going to start," she enthusiastically continued. "I'm going to spend it with humans, then I'm going to go back and feed my kids breakfast and I am going to make a coffee to go in my Yeti."

© Getty Images Hoda's last day will be in some time in January 2025

"I'm going to walk my kids down the beautiful streets to their school and I'm going to kiss them goodbye."