Jenna Bush Hager steals the spotlight from Today's Hoda Kotb as fans react to must-see moment

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have proved time and time again that their families share a super close bond and during Monday's edition of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the hosts delighted viewers by sharing a sweet story about Hoda's seven-year-old daughter Haley, who surprised the 60-year-old when she chose to give a thoughtful present to Jenna over her mom!

Jenna explained that when she walked into her dressing room, she discovered a personalized Christmas ornament in the shape of a penguin. Hoda was quick to reveal that instead of choosing an ornament for her mom, Haley sweetly decided to give one to Jenna, as well as her younger sister, Hope. How adorable! Watch the moment below.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager reveals sweet gift from Hoda Kotb’s daughter

"We were in Value Drugs and they have all of the ornaments with the names on them," explained Hoda. "And Haley had found one that spelled her name properly, the way she does. So she was like, 'They have my name! They don't have 'Hope' but they have 'Little Sister'," continued Hoda. "And she says, 'Look, there's 'Jenna' and 'World's Best Mom'!"

Hoda went on to explain that she told Haley to choose three ornaments to take to check out and was surprised when she didn't choose 'World's Best Mom'.

© Getty Hoda and her daughter Haley Joy in 2019

"She left 'World's Best Mom' on the rack so she could buy a 'Jenna'!" said Hoda, adding that her little girl even wrapped the gift herself, while Jenna suggested that Haley was saving Hoda's ornament for Mother's Day.

Fans were quick to react to the funny story on social media, with one person writing: "That's hilarious and so sweet," while another praised Hoda's parenting style, adding: "This is what you have to do. Let them be givers. So great."

© Instagram Hoda is a doting mom to her two daughters, Hope and Haley

Hoda and Jenna have made no secret of their strong friendship over the last few years. The pair, who have been co-hosting the Fourth Hour of Today since April 2019, opened up about their friendship during an exclusive chat with HELLO! last year.

Jenna told us: "We're interested in a lot of the same things, and so it makes life really joyful, to get to be with somebody that you want to see every single day and also, Hoda is joyful. She chooses to live life with this kind of sparkly effervescent way."

© NBC Hoda and Jenna share a strong bond

Hoda added: "I feel like she sees me and I see her. We've gone through some similar things in our lives and I feel like that connection, you either have it or you don't have it."

While Hoda shares her two daughters Haley and Hope with her ex Joel Schiffman, Jenna and her husband Henry Chase Hager are parents to daughters Mila and Poppy, plus son Hal.

© Instagram Jenna with her husband and three children

Opening up about their similar approach to parenting, Jenna told us: "We have very similar priorities about what we give our kids, what we don't want, what kind of activities we want to do with them, what joyful experiences. I definitely ask Hoda for advice."