Sad news for All Creatures Great and Small fans
Samuel West and Anna Madeley in All Creatures Great and Small © Channel 5

The late actor's son Samuel West hinted at a potential cameo in the Channel 5 period drama

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
The All Creatures Great and Small family, along with fans worldwide, are mourning the loss of Timothy West, the legendary British actor who passed away this week. 

The actor, who died aged 90, was not only celebrated as a prolific performer but was also husband to actress Prunella Scales and father to Samuel West, who plays Siegfried Farnon in the beloved Channel 5 television series.

Samuel West in All Creatures Great and Small © Helen Williams / Playground Television / Channel 5 Television
Samuel West in All Creatures Great and Small

Following the news of his death, show bosses released a statement which read: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Timothy West. 

"The All Creatures Great and Small family sends their deepest condolences and love to Samuel and his family at this difficult time [heart emoji]." 

The actor took on various roles during his career, racking up TV credits in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Gentleman Jack as well as films such as Ever After, The Day of the Jackal and Endgame.

Timothy West (Bargees of the Year winner) and Prunella Scales at The Oldie of the Year Awards, London, Britain - 02 Feb 2016© James Gourley/Shutterstock
Timothy West died at the age of 90

His children released a joint statement, saying: "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old. 

"Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly. 

"We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George's Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days." 

WATCH: Timothy West remembered after passing away at 90

The sad death will no doubt be upsetting for All Creature fans, with many expecting to see the legendary actor making a cameo alongside his eldest son. 

Last month, Samuel shared an update on the possibility of his dad making an appearance. 

Speaking to HELLO! and other press, Samuel revealed that Timothy wasn't lined up for a cameo role, adding that if his father were to guest-star, he'd have to play a character related to Siegfried due to the uncanny resemblance between the two actors. 

Timothy West and Samuel West © Dan Wooller/Shutterstock
Samuel with his late father Timothy

When asked if he'd had any luck securing his dad a part on the show, Samuel said: "No, not yet."

"I think James Bolam played the part he would have been up for last year, beautifully. And they're roughly the same age," he continued, referring to James's season four character, Mr. Dakin, whose elderly cow is a patient of Siegfried's. 

James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon & Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson, Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot & Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon© Channel 5/Jay Brooks
All Creatures Great and Small is a fan favourite

Samuel plays veterinary Siegfried in the period drama, which tells of James Herriot's adventures in the 1940s Yorkshire Dales. The actor went on to say that while "there aren't that many roles for 90-year-old actors", the "problem" is that he and his dad look "increasingly like each other". 

"I don't really believe in the genetic inheritability of talent, so much as the genetic inheritability of tiny little eyes that disappear when you smile," joked the star, adding: "So unless we were playing two people who were actually related, I think it would be quite confusing."

