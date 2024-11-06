All Creatures star Rachel Shenton shares glimpse at latest project after season five ending

Rachel Shenton has shared a look behind the scenes of her latest filming project, which comes just weeks after series five of All Creatures Great and Small drew to an end.

The actress, who's known for playing Helen in the popular Channel 5 drama, took to Instagram this week with an adorable photo of a dog alongside the caption: "Lizzie making those 5:30 calls better," suggesting that the star is back on set filming a new series or film.

© @rachelshenton/Instagram Rachel shared a glimpse behind the scenes of her next project

While it's not clear what Rachel is currently working on, according to her IMDb page, the Hollyoaks star is set to appear in an upcoming horror sequel, The Strangers: Chapter 2.

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch starred in the original 2024 film as Maya, while Rachel played her on-screen sister, Debbie.

© Getty Rachel is set to appear in the upcoming horror, The Strangers: Chapter 2

For those who haven't seen the movie, which is a reboot of the 2008 cult classic, it follows a young couple who set off on a cross-country road trip to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they're forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorised from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers.

The sequel is expected to arrive on screens in 2025.

© Channel 5 Rachel plays Helen in All Creatures Great and Small

Rachel's project comes almost two weeks after the season five finale of All Creatures Great and Small, which saw Siegfried enlist the help of his younger brother Tristan at the veterinary practice following Carmody's departure. Meanwhile, James fell ill with a fever and during a hallucination was overcome with guilt about one of his comrades who died after his plane was shot down by enemy fire.

He later confessed his feelings to Helen in a heartbreaking scene and blamed himself for what happened to his crew after he was ruled unfit to serve.

© Channel 5/Jay Brooks Series five came to an end in October

The episode synopsis reads: "James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing buried emotions to the surface. A broken-down car forces Siegfried and Tristan to renegotiate their relationship, with amusing consequences."

Thankfully, it won't be long before we return to Darrowby as All Creatures Great and Small will be back on our screens later this year with its annual Christmas special.

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 The series will return with a Christmas special

Channel 5 has yet to reveal a release date and timings for the festive episode, but in previous years the episode has aired between the 21 and 24 of December.