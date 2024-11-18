I'm a Celebrity fans have already chosen their winner during 'best first episode in years'

I'm a Celebrity has landed on our screens with a host of famous faces taking on creepy crawlie challenges, from Coleen Rooney to GK Barry. However, there is one star in particular who fans are already claiming will win the show and be crowned King of the Jungle—but who is it?

While praising the show, with one person calling it "genuinely one of the best first episodes in years," many took to X to hype up McFly star Danny Jones.

One person posted: "Danny proving he’s gonna be the winner of I’m A Celeb 15 minutes in," while another person wrote: "Episode one and the Bolton babe Mr Danny Jones is already my King of the Jungle." A third person added: "Danny is just going to attack everything with the best attitude," while another shared a gif of someone pushing a button, writing: "Me liking every tweet defending Danny Jones."

© Yoshitaka Kono Danny Jones has entered the jungle!

Viewers particularly enjoyed a moment going very wrong in Danny's trial, the Mausoleum of Misery, when a huge snake managed to slither into his shorts while presenters Ant and Dec looked on in hysterical laughter, with one person joking: "This is one of the greatest Bushtucker Trial moments of all time I fear."

Danny has opened up about why he has gone into the jungle, explaining: "I’ve always learned so much more from pushing myself out of my comfort zone. For me, it’s learning about myself as well. And showing my little boy that it’s ok to be scared—it’s do it and conquer it."

Danny Jones with his son Cooper

The dad of six-year-old son Cooper continued: "I’ve had my fair share of winnings recently. The treble would be amazing—from The Masked Singer and The Voice to I’m A Celebrity. But for me, it’s all about going in there and just having a good time, enjoying it.

"I’m going into a very unknown, vulnerable space that I’ve never been in before and I don’t know what it’s going to be like. I’ll do my very best. It’s not in my hands. I just want people to see me and get me and understand me. But for me, it’s all about going in there and just having a good time, enjoying it."

Danny has been joined by fellow campmates Oti Mabuse, Jane Moore, Barry McGuigan, Melvin Odoom, Alan Halsall, Tulisa Contostavlos, GK Barry, Coleen Rooney and Dean McCullough—while Rev. Richard Coles and Maura Higgins are expected to join mid-series as latecomers to camp.