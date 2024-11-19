Seth Rogan to appear in Apple TV+'s latest show The Studio - and we can't wait to watch

Are you ready for a seriously starry cast? Apple TV+ has shared the first look at the upcoming show The Studio, which was written by Superbad creator and star Seth Rogan and his writing partner Evan Goldberg - and we can tell it's going to be a huge hit.

The ten-part show, which is due to debut in March 2025, follows Seth as Matt Remik, the new head of the movie studio Continental Studios, who quickly realises that he has bitten off more than he can chew in his new role.

In the first teaser trailer, the usually smiley Seth takes on a very different vibe as he looks deeply stressed and worried while dealing with the highs and lows of his new job.

The synopsis reads: "As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

Seth Rogan stars in The Studio

"With their power suits masking their neverending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him."

There are some incredibly impressive names starring in the show alongside Seth Rogen, including Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara, Agatha All Along actress Kathryn Hahn, and Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston.

This is Seth's second project with Apple TV+, as he also served as the star and executive producer of Platonic alongside Rose Byrne - check it out if you haven't already!





Speaking about Martin Scorsese's cameo in the trailer, one person wrote: "Never thought I've ever see Martin Scorsese being part of a Seth Rogen project. What a time to be alive!" Another person added: "Has a live-action Bojack Horseman vibes. Love it. Please be good."

A third person posted: "I don't know what is it about, but it's really promising."