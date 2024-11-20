Nina Warhurst and Jon Kay make error on BBC Breakfast - as Sally Nugent mysteriously absent from show

Jon Kay and Nina Warhurst made a live TV show gaffe on Wednesday's episode of BBC Breakfast. While discussing how a group of care home residents had brewed their own beer, Jon explained: "A group of care home residents in Bristol are taking a glass half full approach to life and it's all down to beer, sounds good."

However, Jon may have ad-libbed his final comment, or Nina read the autocue too quickly, as she spoke over him in a rare display of out of sync speech, while announcing the next part of the segment, saying: "Yes the Hoppiness project got them growing hops in the garden of their care homes to turn into their own pale ale!"

The moment was met with humour by Nina, who smiled at the mistake while continuing with the news report. The segment saw the care home residents visit a brewery where they saw how their beer was made, with one resident saying it "wasn't as good as northern beer" but that they enjoyed the process of making it.

The activities coordinator of the care home was also full of praise for the project, speaking about the amount of good it has done among the patients. The beer - Backyard Bounty - will be available in pubs across the country soon - so keep an eye out!

Nina covered for Sally on Wednesday's episode

Jon and Nina praised the plan, with Jon saying: "What a good idea," while Nina replied: "Absolutely, everyone's a winner."

Nina joined Jon on the show on Wednesday's show in an unusual move, as Sally Nugent usually presents the series for the first three days of the week. However, the show didn't explain Sally's absence. Sally, who most recently posted herself posing with the band The Pogues, appeared on the breakfast show on Tuesday.