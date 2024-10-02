BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay makes surprising revelation about Nina Warhurst - and viewers could relate!

Jon Kay and Nina Warhurst were enjoying plenty of banter on BBC Breakfast today — especially when it came to a segment on supermarket yellow sticker discounts — and it turns out that Sally is a huge fan!

The pair had been discussing the return of Netflix's hit show Heartstopper when they started chatting about Nina's discounting skills. After a segment about the show's return for season three, Sally said: "I haven't watched any of Heartstopper but I will now be going into series one and catching up. It looks great!"

WATCH: Charlie Stayt shuts down Nina Warhurst in awkward moment

Jon replied: "You can watch series one, two and now three on Netflix from tomorrow," to which Nina quipped: "Always late to the party, aren't I Jon?" Jon then replied: "You know what you're not late for? Getting a bargain."

Speaking about her love of bargain hunting, Nina continued: "Never! I love a yellow label. Absolutely love one. You might have noticed though, how prices are labelled in supermarkets is beginning to change… Electronic labels are replacing the yellow stickers apparently, how do we get the bargains then?"

Nina Warhurst and Jon Kay on BBC Breakfast

Speaking to Ben Boulos, who presented the segment, Nina joked: "I'm panicking, Ben," as he revealed that the introduction of digital displays in supermarkets could mean that stores begin to use dynamic pricing rather than sticking to the old-fashioned discount labels.

He explained: "We're all familiar with those stickers that denote a bargain. But what does it all mean for those? For years now, supermarkets have displayed discounts using stickers, but a few shoppers have noticed digital price displays… Aldi began using electronic price tags back in 2021, and Lidl brought them into stores earlier this year." He confirmed that M&S and Morrisons are also trialling the technology in order to free up staff and improve customer service.

The pair chatted about supermarket discounts with presenter Ben Boulos

The show also spoke to finance expert Lynn Beattie about the news, who said: "Never is there more excitement than when I post an amazing yellow sticker bargain! […] The time I got a 10p carrot cake, I can't tell you how much people loved it! Supermarkets are always updating their technology to reduce waste and have fewer yellow sticker products there, but they're never going to get it exactly right."

Ben confirmed that Lidl, Aldi, Morrisons, M&S, Co-op, and Waitrose all confirmed to BBC Breakfast that they will retain individual physical discount labels.

Speaking about the news segment, Nina proved that she certainly does enjoy a good bargain by quipping: "I want to know where she got her 10p carrot cake!"