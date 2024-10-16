BBC Breakfast star's mysterious absence continues as replacement presenter shares snap of 'favourite' team

Although Jon Kay usually presents BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday alongside Sally Nugent, the popular presenter has been absent for the last two days - leaving Ben Thompson to present the popular show in his place. HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for more information,

Sharing a snap with his co-stars including Carol Kirkwood, Nina Warhurst and John Watson enjoying a well-earned breakfast together following the show to Instagram, Ben appeared to be delighted to be in the company of his colleagues, and captioned the snap: "Breakfast then breakfast."

Fans were loving the fun post, with one writing: "My favourite tele gang! The best breakfast team. Lots of love," while another person added: "Builders tea and a trucker’s breakfast was it? Question: Brown or Tom sauce? x Hope you're keeping well Ben." A third person wrote: "Brilliant to see you this am!"

Although the reason behind Jon's absence has not been explained, the presenter regularly keeps fans posted on his movements on social media, and recently revealed that he had spent some time interviewing Sir David Jason in mid-October.

He posted: "What a joy to spend an hour interviewing the wonderful Sir David Jason. On #bbcbreakfast he talks on camera for the first time about building a relationship with the daughter he never knew existed, as well as reflecting on the 'ghost' of Derek Trotter and his ambition to tread the boards of the National Theatre in his eighties."

The 54-year-old also amused fans with clips from his holiday in France, where he revealed he had gotten lost in a wheat maze, writing: "Heading home after a couple of weeks in France… Hopefully I’ll manage to find the BBC Breakfast studio… This was a 'maize maze' on a Dordogne campsite. Took us much longer than we expected. And we didn’t *quite* finish."

© BBC Jon Kay and Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast

Ben has also been having a very busy time. As well as filling in for Jon on BBC Breakfast, he recently competed on Richard Oseman's House of Games - and won! Sharing a snap of his trophy, he wrote: "Friday feeling. Hope you enjoyed watching House of Games this week as much as we enjoyed playing it. @jacquijosephdesigns @lauratobinweather and @henning.wehn DREAM TEAM."

He also enjoyed a weekend away in Amsterdam with pals, and shared a series of snaps of them enjoying a boat ride, cycling and grabbing a coffee - as well as sharing snaps of the city's famous stylish buildings.