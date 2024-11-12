BBC Breakfast stars Sally Nugent and Jon Kay caught off-guard in major technical blunder

BBC Breakfast stars Sally Nugent and Jon Kay were caught very unaware on Tuesday's episode of the hit morning show after a major technical mishap.

During the breakfast show, the programme was showing a segment on Keir Starmer when the camera returned to the studio, where the pair were clearly unaware that they were on camera.

One fan wrote "Oopsie" in response to the BBC Breakfast blunder

While Jon leaned back on the famous red sofa while appearing to be engrossed by his phone, Sally accidentally showed her list of notes to the camera while returning to the sofa with a cup of tea.

While the presenters usually apologise for technical errors, the problem was soon fixed as the show returned to the segment in question, only for the pair to continue presenting the show as normal when the cameras returned to the studio.

However, the mishap wasn't missed on all of the viewers, with one person sharing a screenshot of the erorr on X, writing: "Ooopsie!!!"

The show also hailed the return of Jon Kay, who has been absent from the BBC Breakfast sofa for a while now while covering the US Election. Sharing snaps from his time in the US, he wrote: "Broadcasting high above the White House with the world’s media, as the USA heads to the polls," while in another post he reflected: "The sun sets on US Election Day 2024 in Washington DC. Whoever wins, history will be made."

The breakfast show examined several news items throughout the show, including the upcoming bill on assisted dying in Parliament, calls for Justin Welby to resign as the Archbishop of Canterbury, and Paddy McGuinness' Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge for Children in Need.