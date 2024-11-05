BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent interviews Sir Chris Hoy for first time since 'horror' incurable cancer diagnosis

Sally Nugent has shared a post in support of Sir Chris Hoy after sitting down with the six-time Olympic cycling champion for the first time after he announced that he had terminal prostate cancer.

The BBC Breakfast presenter interview the 48-year-old athlete, who opened up about his shock and horror at his diagnosis, which he described as a "living nightmare". Sharing a photo of herself with Chris, she captioned the post: "Sir Chris Hoy has spent much of the last year in treatment for terminal prostate cancer. Now he has written the story in his own words in a new book - and is ready to talk about it.

"Chris had no prostate symptoms when he was diagnosed. He wants earlier screening for men like him who have a genetic predisposition - because early diagnosis is key.

© Getty Images Chris was diagnosed with incurable cancer

His words are so powerful. We will run the interview on @bbcbreakfast and on @bbcone tomorrow at 8pm and @bbciplayer."

Her post was met with a huge amount of support, with one person writing: "Chris Hoy is a wonderful human being. I have nothing but admiration and empathy for him." Another fan added: "Early diagnosis is absolutely key in so many illnesses. Wishing a brave, resilient Chris & his family all the very best at this time."

© Getty Images Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Sarra at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year awards in 2022

In the interview, Chris explained that he had very few symptoms before going to the doctor except for a pain in his shoulder and ribs which he believed to be a result from working out at the gym, and expected a diagnosis of tendonitis. Instead, medical professionals found a tumour, and Chris was told that his cancer was "incurable but manageable".

It was confirmed that he had secondary bone cancer from prostate cancer.

© Getty Images Sir Chris Hoy of Great Britain celebrating a win at the London 2012 Olympic Games

The dad-of-two said: "It was the biggest shock of my life. I remember the feeling of just absolute horror and shock. I just basically walked back in a daze. I couldn't believe the news and I was just trying to process it, I don't remember walking. I just remember sort of halfway home thinking 'where am I?' And then I was thinking 'how am I going to tell Sarra? What am I going to say?'."

He added: "I'd had zero symptoms, nothing to point me towards that that might be an issue. We were given the news that this was incurable. Suddenly, everything, all your thoughts, everything rushes. It's almost like your life is flashing before your eyes in that moment.

© BBC Ben Thompson and Sally Nugent presented Tuesday's episode of BBC Breakfast

"It does feel like this isn't real. You feel that you want to get out, you feel like you're a caged animal, you want to get out of that consulting room and get away from the hospital and run away from it all. But you realise you can't outrun this, this is within you and this is just the first step of the process of acceptance."

Sir Chris Hoy: Finding Hope will air on BBC One at 8pm on 5 November