Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sheinelle Jones replaced as Today Show undergoes another switch up
Subscribe
Sheinelle Jones replaced as Today Show undergoes another switch up
Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Savannah Sellers © NBC

Sheinelle Jones replaced as Today Show undergoes another switch up

Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin were joined by a new host

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

There's been a number of changes on Today, as Craig Melvin is set to step up and fill Hoda Kotb's role as anchor for the flagship morning show. But as per usual, there have been a number of absences, meaning that the cast have had to step in for one another.

Craig Melvin will take over from Hoda Kotb as Savannah Guthrie's co-anchor
Craig Melvin will take over from Hoda Kotb as Savannah Guthrie's co-anchor

Sheinelle Jones was absent from the 3rd Hour, leaving Craig and Dylan Dreyer to carry on without her. Fortunately, anchor of NBC News Now Savannah Sellers was able to step in and fill the role.

Savannah Sellers often substitutes on the Today Show© NBC
Savannah Sellers often substitutes on the Today Show

This wasn't the first time the correspondent has taken on the 3rd Hour slot, filling it the day before when Dylan was away. She's one of many members of the NBC family who step in to fill the highly-coveted seats in the Today studio. In fact, she's stepped in enough times that Sheinelle calls her "cousin Savannah."

WATCH: Hoda Kotb reacts as Craig Melvin is announced as her Today Show replacement

The likes of Jacob Soboroff, Laura Jarrett, and Peter Alexander have also filled the spots when core cast members couldn't.

Jacob Soboroff on the Today Show on January 18, 2018© Getty
Jacob Soboroff also substitutes in on Today

For Savannah, hosting the Today Show is always a special occasion. Not long after stepping in for Dylan yesterday, she shared that she'd had "one of those only-at-the-@todayshow kind of mornings where I leave thinking is this real life????"

She gushed as she received a calendar from Chad Michael Murray, who she called "everything you'd hope he'd me," and spoke of her experience with Gwen Stefani as well. But for her, the highlight of the show was "sooooo many @craigmelvinnbc hugs."

View post on Instagram
 

Like many, Savannah was over the moon for Craig when she heard about his promotion. Taking to Instagram, she called him the "realist deal."

She explained how she had known Craig since she was a Page on the Weekend Today Show, which he anchored. According to Savannah, the veteran journalist hung up his phone call and kneeled on Rockefeller Plaza to greet her grandmother, who was in a wheelchair at the time. 

Captioning an emotional dedication to Craig, she revealed: "Our friendship goes back to when I was the weekend @todayshow green room Page and Craig was the anchor... to now, when I (still can’t believe it) get to co-anchor with him." 

"Through it all, he’s been the same big-hearted colleague, mentor and friend to me, no matter my role. The kind of guy who hangs up a call to say hi to my grandma. I’m so honored to sit by his side for a bit of today," she concluded.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More