Talk about wishing she could turn back time!

Hoda Kotb has dealt with many awkward interviews during her decorated career as a TV anchor, but that didn't stop her from getting flustered during her most recent chat with Cher.

The television host was chatting to the legendary singer on Today on Tuesday when she was left scrambling to recover from a massive faux pas.

Watch the aftermath of the situation in the video below.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb attempts to recover after Cher drops the F-bomb on live TV

While discussing Cher's new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part 1, they spoke about her challenging split from Sonny Bono.

The 78-year-old hitmaker reminded Hoda that Sonny took everything when they broke up and she recalled a conversation she had with Lucille Ball.

© Today Hoda tried to laugh the moment off after Cher dropped the F-Bomb

The actress had gone through her own challenging break up with Desi Arnaz previously and Cher leaned on her for advice.

"I love how you sought out another iconic woman for advice during this whole mess. You called Lucille Ball," said Hoda. "And what did she tell you to do?"

© NBC Hoda was left red-faced

Cher cautioned the host and quipped: "I can't say it on TV," but Hoda was eager to find out more.

"We'll bleep it," she insisted.

"I said, 'Lucy I'm calling you because to my knowledge there's never been a situation besides mine except yours,'" explained Cher. "She said, [expletive] him. You're the one with the talent.'"

© Gilbert Flores Cher was promoting her new memoir

Her curse word was not bleeped out and Hoda quickly began laughing but was clearly flustered. She ran her hand through her hair and kept nervously giggling.

"You said I could," Cher noted.

"I should've bleeped it myself," added Hoda, before saying: "Bleep."

© Ron Galella Cher spoke about Sonny taking all her money

Hoda insisted it would be covered up for the next feed and eventually regained her composure.

She later took to Instagram to make light of the moment with a post saying how much she loved chatting with her guest and owned the moment.

"@cher what a life story… thx for sharing," she wrote alongside a photo of her laughing with Cher. "Oh and sorry about the F-bomb. My bad."

© NBC Hoda is being replaced by Craig Melvin

Fans said it was "a great interview," and said they loved her "real reaction," while many more said they'll miss her TV antics when she leaves Today in 2025.

Hoda recently announced she was leaving the NBC show to spend more time with her daughters, Haley and Hope.

Craig Melvin is taking her spot on Today.