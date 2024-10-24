Dylan Dreyer is positively glowing in new photo away from Today Show

Dylan Dreyer not only co-hosts the Third Hour of Today, but she's also the host of Earth Odyssey, and filmed the latest series over the summer while in LA.

The NBC star is currently promoting the popular wildlife show while it's airing, and her most recent preview picture certainly created a stir among her fans!

Taking to Instagram, Dylan shared a still of her standing in front of a tree while hosting the program. The mother-of-three looked radiant in the photo, with a natural makeup look and sunkissed glow, while her blond hair was styled in loose waves.

Her fans were quick to comment on her appearance, with one writing: "You look absolutely beautiful," while another remarked: "You are so pretty!" A third added: "You look stunning Dylan!"

Back in July while filming for the series, Dylan shared a hilarious video of herself getting tongue tied while reading the autocue on set, much to the amusement of her crew members who could be heard giggling behind the camera.

After sharing the footage on Instagram, fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "I'll be watching this show for years.. You always do a great job!! Good to see a blooper," while another wrote, with reference to Dylan's lines: "'Can freeze without dying?' I couldn't keep a straight face either! So funny."

A third added: "It doesn't help that your crew was laughing, no help!"

© Dimitrios Kambouris Dylan Dreyer is keeping busy with all her jobs!

Dylan has been hosting Earth Odyssey since 2019, alongside her role on the Today Show. She has also written several best-selling children's books as part of the Misty the Cloud franchise, and most recently, co-hosted the People's Country Choice Awards in Nashville.

When she isn't working, Dylan enjoys nothing more than being at home with her family. She shares three young sons, Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Rusty, three, with her husband Brian Fichera, and often documents their family life on social media.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer in the Today Show studios

The star's oldest son Calvin even has his own segment on Today - Cooking with Cal, having shown an interest in cooking from a young age.

Over the summer, Dylan and Brian took their sons on several trips during the school holidays, including to Turks and Caicos and South Carolina.

© Instagram Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera

The NBC star makes traveling with young children look very easy, and opened up about her top tips for making it as stress-free as possible during a recent interview with HELLO! On traveling with her young children, Dylan admitted one of the biggest hacks was bringing along grandparents!

She said: "If you can enlist someone else in your family... like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us, and it makes it so much more easy to travel with grandparents...

© Instagram Dylan with her family

"I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help. I also think, you know, when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay - just embrace the vacation. Stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."