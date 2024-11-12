Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dylan Dreyer shares photo of 'new adventure' away from Today Show studios
Dylan Dreyer in the Today Show studios

The meteorologist has had a busy year at work!

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Dylan Dreyer is not only a regular on the Third Hour of Today, but a best-selling children's author and a meteorologist. 

The NBC star is also the host of Earth Odyssey, which kicked off its new series last month. Dylan has been tagged in a number of images to promote the latest season of the hit program on social media, which have been shared to her Instagram page. 

The latest one focused on a photo of her taken from the view of the cameramen, showing the star standing outside reading the autocue, dressed in a bright pink top and statement jeans. 

The caption read: "Beyond the adventure, there’s a whole team working behind the camera to capture Earth’s most awe-inspiring moments. Join @dylandreyernbc for the journey of a lifetime—every Saturday on NBC!" 

Dylan fitted in filming Earth Odyssey during her time off from the Today Show in July. The mom-of-three had gone to Turks and Caicos with her husband Brian Fichera and their three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, and took a trip to LA to film the series before heading back home to New York. 

She has been hosting the show since 2019 and her husband works on the program too as one of the cameramen. 

When Dylan isn't working, she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her young family. Her oldest son, Calvin, seven, often features on the Today Show in a cooking segment called Cooking with Cal, which they have done together since he was a toddler. 

Dylan on the Third Hour of Today
Dylan on the Third Hour of Today

The star has been a huge advocate for sourcing gluten-free ingredients in the United States over the past year too, after Calvin was diagnosed with celiac disease. 

She recently went to the UK for work, while reporting on Royal Ascot earlier in the year, and spoke to HELLO! about her experience sourcing gluten-free products in popular supermarket, Waitrose, compared to in the USA. 

Dylan with her husband Brian Fichera
Dylan with her husband Brian Fichera

Discussing the vast difference in prices, she told HELLO!: "I just want to say kudos to Waitrose and, you know, really so many of the grocery stores in the UK, because I mean celiac disease here in the United States. 

"I don't know if it's not taken as seriously or what, but it's like more of a nuisance in the United States and you have to kind of find places where you can, maybe get some stuff and it's okay. 

Dylan with her husband and their three young sons
Dylan with her husband and their three young sons

"And it's getting better but to go into Waitrose and it's just a basic gluten-free flour, it's not made with anything, you know, expensive. The fact that I can order it on Amazon for $20, or I can buy it in Waitrose for £2, it was absolutely shocking. So all I did was fill up my suitcase with mostly flour but then like just the treats are different, you know, the biscuits and the cookies and just the bread, oh my gosh." 

Dylan is raising her children in NYC
Dylan is raising her children in NYC

The star added: "I spent £40 and the flip side of that is to order that exact flower on Amazon, it's $40 just for two packs. So, I mean such a difference and I wish it was easier here in the United States and it's not, it's very frustrating. 

"So, part of the reason I want to bring my family over to London and you know the UK is just It's just easier, you know, it's kind of a nuisance to have celiac disease and it wouldn't be as much of a nuisance over there."

