Today's Dylan Dreyer teases bold change to appearance ahead of significant day on show

Dylan Dreyer and the rest of the Today Show anchors are getting ready for one of the biggest shows of the year - and they can't wait!

On Thursday, all the stars from Today and Weekend Today will be stepping out onto the plaza to unveil their 2024 Halloween transformations, and it sounds like it's going to be bigger and better than ever!

What's more, Dylan has known what she's going to be dressing up as for months, having decided to join forces with Al Roker for a double act costume.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer opens the doors into her NYC apartment

The pair have previously teamed up but went solo last year, dressing up as Lionel Richie and Pink. Previous years have seen them go as double acts including Marty McFly and Doc Brown from Back to the Future.

On Tuesday's show, conversation turned to Halloween costumes, with Al telling viewers: "Big week around here, we are just two days away from our Halloween extravaganza, always one of our favorite times of the year, with the team behind the scenes going all out... this week you're going to just have to wait and see what we have in store, just two days away."

Dylan Dreyer teased a big change to her appearance alongside Al Roker on Tuesday's Today Show

Al then went on to reveal that he "felt pretty good" because he had come up with his idea a month ago, as Dylan nodded and replied: "Yes, we did."

He added: "Dylan and I are teaming up," as Dylan responded: "We are reuniting once again." The pair then broke out into song, singing "Reunited", as Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin chimed in.

© John Nacion Dylan Dreyer looked fantastic as Pink for Halloween in 2023

Dylan spoke to HELLO! during last year's Halloween show, while stopping by on the famous plaza. Dressed as Pink in a metallic bodysuit and pink jacket, the star joked that her sons were rather surprised by her outfit - which also included a fake snake tattoo on her leg to mimic the star's own body art.

"Calvin saw a photo of what I was going to wear and said 'Mommy, you're not going to wear pants?!' and then he saw the tattoo and was like 'What's going on right now?!'" she told us.

© John Nacion Dylan Dreyer transformed into Pink for Halloween - and her son's reaction was priceless!

Dylan is no stranger to dressing up for Halloween, having been working on the Today Show for over a decade.Her favorite costume to date, she told us, was when she teamed up with Al for their 2018 Back to the Future outfits.

As a doting mom to three young sons, Dylan will no doubt be rushing back home after the show on Thursday to prepare for her family's Halloween celebrations.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her three young sons

She shares sons Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Rusty, three, with husband Brian Fichera, and last year she enjoyed taking them out around New York City trick or treating.

The long-running host lives in a stunning apartment in downtown Manhattan and also has a beautiful beach house outside of the city, where her family tend to stay during the weekends and holidays.