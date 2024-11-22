Jenna Bush Hager reveals what she really thinks about Hoda Kotb leaving Today

Jenna Bush Hager is gearing up for a huge change to her NBC show in the new year, when her co-host Hoda Kotb departs her role to focus on family.

The announcement was made in September when the Today family tearfully supported Hoda as she revealed she wanted to spent more time with her daughters, Haley and Hope and her loved ones.

Jenna was always going to miss her partner in crime, but as a mom to three children herself, fans assumed she could relate.

But on Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna — which she'll now host by herself — Jenna confessed her true feelings about Hoda's decision.

During an emotional interaction with their guest, DJ Khaled, Hoda's imminent departure became a talking point.

© NBC Everyone is sad to see Hoda go

The record executive thanked Hoda for bringing so much joy to the morning show over the years.

He gushed over her upbeat personality and embraced her before saying: "You put beautiful energy out there. We don't want you to go. But we get it."

To which Jenna quipped: "Do you get it? Because I don't get it."

© NBC Jenna announced their show will be changing to Today with Jenna & Friends

Clearly still struggling with the reality of Hoda leaving, Jenna hugged her colleague and friend.

It's not the first time Jenna has questioned her co-host's decision to quit the show.

© NBC Jenna says she doesn't get why Hoda is leaving

Shortly after the announcement, she spoke on air about it. "I am so proud of her," she said. "Although, I will say I walk around even here, and people are like, 'Congratulations, Hoda!' And I feel like the girl that just got dumped,.

"And people are like, 'You made the best choice, Hoda!' And I'm like, 'Did she? Did she make the best choice?'"

© Instagram Hoda wants to spend more time with her family

She also joked that she was going to start showing up at her door like a stalker.

"I will be there on your doorstep, and we are your friends forever," she added.

No matter anyone else's feelings on her move, Hoda is excited for her future.

© Instagram Jenna is also a mom

"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she said. "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."