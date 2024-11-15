Today's Hoda Kotb makes big change in personal life just months after moving home

Hoda Kotb is making a lot of changes to her life this year, having announced her decision to depart the Today Show back in September.

The long-running TV anchor has also moved out of New York City into a beautiful new home in Westchester County, where she's enjoying a new start with her daughters Haley, seven, and Hope, five.

Hoda has since adapted to life in the suburbs and made a "big announcement" on Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, telling her co-host Jenna Bush Hager and the studio audience that she was getting a new car!

"Guys, I'm getting a minivan! A Toyota Sienna!" the mother-of-two revealed. "I'm so excited. I have wanted a Toyota Sienna for a long time."

She added: "You push the buttons, click! And the doors go woosh. And, let me explain, me and a minivan is like a dream. I've wanted it and I haven't had it. Also, I am sometimes carpool mom. I can only take three kids because there's no other room. Not anymore! I cannot wait for it."

© NBC Hoda Kotb announced she was getting a minivan during Today with Hoda & Jenna

"I cannot wait. I can't wait to push the buttons and have the kids climb in, put the sports gear in the back, have all the stuff," she added.

Jenna told her co-host: "I mean, you are living the American dream." Hoda decided to leave Today to spend more time with her two young daughters, and the decision was prompted after she turned 60 in August.

© Getty Images Hoda will be leaving Today in January

She announced on Thursday's show that her final day on Today would be January 10, and that Craig Melvin would be taking over alongside Savannah Guthrie.

Jenna, meanwhile, will be joined by different co-hosts each week, with the show being adapted from Today with Hoda & Jenna to Jenna & Friends.

© Instagram Hoda with her daughters Haley and Hope

When Hoda announced her departure during a live Today show in September, she told her fellow co-hosts: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and it's amazing people — all of you — never waver.

© Hoda Kotb/Instagram Hoda with her daughters in the Today studios

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

Hoda also explained that turning 60 this year was a huge factor in her decision.

© NBC Hoda announced her decision to leave Today at the end of September

She said: "I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What's it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new."

"I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have," she added. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."