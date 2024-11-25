Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd's new BBC show revealed amid stalker lawsuit

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd has revealed his next project since creating and starring the hugely successful Netflix drama, which has ultimately led to a lawsuit filed by the real-life inspiration behind one of the characters.

The new BBC six-part series, Half Man, sees Richard team up with All of Us Strangers star Jamie Bell, where the pair will play estranged brothers. The star also wrote the new drama.

Fans will have a while to wait for the show to be released, as filming is set to commence in Scotland in 2025.

So what can we expect from the upcoming drama? The story follows brothers Niall and Ruben, played by Jamie and Richard respectively, who haven't seen one another in years. However, Ruben arrives at Niall's wedding uninvited, leading to "an explosion of violence" which sends the viewer back through time through the brothers' relationship over the years from the 1980s to present day, exploring the highs and lows of their friendship and why they became estranged.

Jamie Bell is set to star

The synopsis reads: "Half Man will capture the wild energy of a changing city - a changing world, even - and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question... What does it mean to be a man?"

Richard said that he was "delighted" with the show's casting, admitting that he wrote the show with Jamie in mind to take on the lead role. He said: "I could not be happier for everything that has come to pass in getting him on board. He is one of the greatest actors of his generation and I am so looking forward to seeing what he does with the role."

Jamie also spoke of his excitement at joining the cast, saying that Richard's new project is "poignant and singular".

Mam Tor Productions producers Tally Garner and Morven Reid described the two characters as "complex, charismatic and mercurial", saying that they are "overjoyed" with the casting.

The exciting news comes amid an ongoing lawsuit regarding Richard's Netflix drama Baby Reindeer. After the streaming platform billed it as a 'true story', the real-life inspiration of the character 'Martha' filed a lawsuit for defamation.

Fiona Harvey appeared on Piers Morgan's Youtube show

Fiona Harvey also sat down with Piers Morgan to discuss the show, saying that she never went to prison as the show depicted. Speaking about her reaction to the show, she said: "Leave me alone, please. Get a life, get a proper job. I am horrified at what you’ve done."

Netflix failed to have the lawsuit thrown out back in September. They released a statement which read: "We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd's right to tell his story."

The series will air in 2026 on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Scotland in the UK, and on HBO in the US