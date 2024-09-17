Richard Gadd confirms Baby Reindeer season two's fate - will it return to Netflix?

Baby Reindeer was one of Netflix's biggest hits of the year and just swept up at the Emmys, receiving accolades for Best Limited Series, Best Actress, and Best Actor—but will it be back for a second series?

Although Richard previously said "never say never" about the return of the popular show, which is based on a real-life situation involving the writer and comedian, he clarified the show's future to IndieWire, saying it wasn't going to happen.

WATCH: Baby Reindeer wins big at the 2024 Emmys alongside Shogun and The Bear

He explained: "I don’t think so. I was so proud of that ending – I fought really hard for that ending. I really wanted Baby Reindeer to end in the way that it did. It couldn’t have ended better, and there’s a full circularity to season one which I love, and so I think some things are best left. There’s so much love for it, I just think leaving it there on the platform as a kind of artistic gem for people to enjoy and discover, I think that’s absolutely fine by me."

The story follows Richard as Donny, an aspiring comedian whose life is turned upside down when he begins to get relentlessly stalked by a woman named Martha, who develops an unhealthy infatuation with him.

© Netflix Richard Gadd and Nava Mau in Baby Reindeer

The show was not without its controversies, as it received some criticisms when internet sleuths quickly discovered the true identity of 'Martha' as Fiona Harvey, who is now suing Netflix for damages.

In a court filing, Richard wrote: "The series is a dramatic work. It is not a documentary or an attempt at realism. While the series is based on my life and real-life events and is, at its core, emotionally true, it is not a beat-by-beat recounting of the events and emotions I experienced as they transpired. It is fictionalized and is not intended to portray actual facts."

© Gilbert Flores Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd, winners of the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series for "Baby Reindeer", at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

He added: "The cumulative effect of all of Harvey’s actions was enormous. It was exhausting and extremely upsetting to deal with her constant personal interactions at the Hawley Arms, her following me around London, including near where I lived, and her relentless and deeply unpleasant communications."

Speaking to Piers Morgan about the situation, Fiona said: "I gave him the brush-off. He asked me to sleep with him, with a big green spot on his face one day. I said no, I’m sorry, I’m not interested. He asked me to sleep with him.

© John Nacion Richard Gadd at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards

"He said, ‘would I like my curtains fixed’? And I laughed, and he said, that’s a euphemism. You want me to come home with you? And I said, ‘I’ve got a boyfriend’. I gave him the brush-off big time, I think, you know, subtly so. But the bottom line is... No, I don’t fancy little boys without jobs. That sounds awful. That sounds really, really callous. But, you know."