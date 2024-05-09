Real-life Baby Reindeer's 'Martha' sets the record straight on Piers Morgan Show: what she said

In a sit-down interview on Piers Morgan's show Uncensored, Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey stepped forward to voice her concerns over her alleged portrayal in the hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

The show, which has quickly become a sensation on the streaming platform, is said to be inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian Richard Gadd, who is depicted as the victim of stalking by a character named Martha, portrayed by Jessica Gunning.

During the Thursday evening broadcast, Fiona, who believes she is the inspiration behind Martha, refuted the claims made in the series, suggesting that the depiction of events is not only fictional but has also led to severe personal repercussions.

"I just generally think he's got extreme psychiatric problems," Fiona stated about Richard, accusing him of benefiting from what she describes as a defamatory portrayal of her character.

How Baby Reindeer became an overnight phenomenon

"It's a work of fiction. It's a work of hyperbole, as I've always said," Fiona asserted on the show. She went on to clarify that her interactions with Richard were limited, saying, "And there are two true facts in that. His name is Richard Gadd, and he worked as a jobbing barman on benefits, in the Hawley Arms. And we met two, three times."

Fiona also shared the intense scrutiny and backlash she faced after being identified online as the real-life counterpart to the show’s Martha.

© Instagram Piers Morgan with Fiona Walker

"On the internet, sleuths tracked me down and hounded me and gave me death threats. So it wasn't really a choice. I was forced into this situation,” she explained, highlighting the dark side of instant online fame and the personal cost of public exposure.

When asked if she had seen Baby Reindeer, Fiona revealed she had not watched the series, only hearing snippets of its content, including dramatic court scenes and fictionalised legal consequences, which she disputes.

© Ed Miller/Netflix Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer

This interview marks her first public attempt to set the record straight about her alleged connection to the storyline.

Piers Morgan, known for his no-holds-barred interview style, promoted the episode on X (formerly Twitter), teasing the audience: "The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show. Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & 'set the record straight.' Is she a psycho stalker? Find out tomorrow on @PiersUncensored.”

Baby Reindeer stars Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning

Baby Reindeer, which launched on April 18, has amassed a staggering 56.5 million views in just 26 days, reflecting its massive popularity and the public’s fascination with its storyline.

Richard Gadd has previously commented on the series, aiming for a nuanced portrayal of stalking. "I wanted it to be nuanced. I just remember my idea of stalking in life was so different to what actually happened,” Richard shared.

He expressed that his real-life experience showed him the vulnerability of the individual involved, which diverged significantly from typical portrayals of stalkers as "fundamentally, sort of, psychopathic characters."