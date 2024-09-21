Baby Reindeer: Friend of 'real-life Martha' shares worrying update

Baby Reindeer first appeared on our screens back in April but now Fiona Harvey who is thought to be the inspiration behind the character Martha "is not in a good way" according to her friend.

Jon Hala, Fiona's hairdresser of seven years previously said in a statement that he recognised his client whilst watching the programme with his wife. Now the salon owner has shared an update on Fiona.

© X Piers Morgan previously interviewed Fiona Harvey

He told the MailOnline: "The last time I saw her was probably about eight weeks ago. She's not in a good way because of what's going on. The problem is, it's hard for her to step out of the door.

"When she was last here, it was definitely trauma [she was suffering]. It's a very busy salon and we have a VIP room area and we put her in there, away from everybody. We do it for her peace of mind. She speaks well, she's very gentle and she's kind.

"She drinks millions of cups of tea and we don't talk legal stuff,' he adds. 'She would not tell anybody what's going on in terms of money or whatever is going on with Netflix. She pays around £350 all in."

The update comes amid Fiona's £132 million lawsuit against Netflix. Earlier this month, a trial date was set by a federal judge according to Deadlinewith the proceedings, set to begin on 6 May 2025, expected to last around two weeks.

© Ed Miller/Netflix Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer

On the Emmy's red carpet, the actress who plays Martha, Jessica Gunnings, was asked about the legal proceedings during a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter.

She said: "Unfortunately because it is a legal case I don’t know if we are allowed to comment on that really but I just want to be here to celebrate the show and celebrate Richard’s bravery and the incredible writing and his story – and obviously it means so much that I was allowed to be part of it." The programme scooped up four awards for the show.