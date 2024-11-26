Jude Law ruins The Holiday cottage for fans

Jude Law, the star of the iconic Christmas movie The Holiday, has revealed the truth about the charming cottage that's become synonymous with the festive favourite.

Released in 2006, The Holiday remains a Christmas classic, with fans around the world revisiting the heartwarming rom-com every festive season. Starring Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, and Jack Black, the film was an instant hit when it premiered.

WATCH: Jude Law reveals truth about the cottage in The Holiday

Jude, now 51, shared a surprising behind-the-scenes secret during an interview with BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball and comedian Kerry Godliman.

Is the cottage from The Holiday real?

© Universal Pictures Cameron Diaz in The Holiday

Reflecting on his role as Graham, a widower who falls for Cameron Diaz's character Amanda, Jude revealed a surprising truth about the film's famous Rosehill Cottage.

Kerry playfully asked whether fans could rent the cottage on Airbnb. While Zoe seemed to think so, Jude quickly set the record straight.

"That cottage doesn't exist," Jude revealed. "The director, she's a bit of a perfectionist, toured the whole area but didn't find the chocolate-box cottage she was looking for."

How The Holiday cottage came to life

© Universal Pictures Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday

Instead of using a real location, the production team took matters into their own hands. Jude explained: "So she just hired a field and drew it, and someone built it. But here's the funny thing—if you watch it..."

Jude went on to reveal another filming secret: "We were shooting in the winter here, and every time I go in that door, we cut, and we shot the interiors in LA about three months later."

The revelation left Zoe and Kerry stunned. Zoe exclaimed, "We don't want to hear anymore. We can't bear it," while Kerry, visibly disappointed, added: "That's very upsetting."

Jude sheepishly replied, "Just burst the bubble. Sorry."

Where was The Holiday filmed?

© Universal Pictures Cameron Diaz in the bath in The Holiday

Although the idyllic Rosehill Cottage was a set, much of the film was shot in the picturesque Surrey villages of Shere and Godalming. Fans of The Holiday can also rent The Honeysuckle Cottage, located in Holmbury St Mary, which inspired the design of Rosehill Cottage.

The charming home became available to rent on Airbnb after being put up for sale in 2021.

Iris's cosy English cottage has captivated audiences since the film's release, becoming a symbol of the perfect Christmas escape. Fans flock to Surrey to experience the quintessential charm portrayed in the movie, dreaming of their own festive retreat.

Could a sequel to The Holiday happen?

© Universal Pictures Could there ever be a The Holiday 2?

Jude also expressed enthusiasm for revisiting the story during an interview with E! News at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

When asked about a potential sequel, he said, "I love the idea." He added that he would need to ask the film's director and writer, Nancy Meyers, but concluded with a hopeful "Why not?"