Cameron Diaz sparkles in fitted sequin top for star-studded night out — and has epic A-List reunion

Fall events season is in full swing, and Cameron Diaz isn't missing out.

This week, the Back in Action actress stepped out for ELLE's 2024 Women In Hollywood Celebration, which was presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and TikTok.

It was a star-studded affair, which also saw attendance from Rita Wilson, Zoe Saldaña, Alix Earle, Selma Blair, Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore, Melanie Griffith and Saoirse Ronan, among others.

For the glitzy night out, Cameron sparkled in a black, sequin fitted long sleeve top paired with a black a-line skirt and matching pumps, plus she had her signature blonde hair styled in soft waves, and added a pop of color by way of a red lip.

And during the event, in addition to speaking on stage, Cameron also enjoyed a reunion with one of her co-stars, none other than Demi Moore, who played the villain in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

The past few months, Cameron has been stepping back into the spotlight, after previously retiring from acting in 2014, though she is making her comeback in the forthcoming action movie fittingly named Back in Action, also starring Jamie Foxx.

© Getty Cameron wore Ralph Lauren

Last month, she opened up about her retreat from the spotlight and her return, plus focusing on her family with husband Benji Madden, which includes their daughter Raddix, four, and son Cardinal, who was born earlier this year.

Speaking at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, she reflected on how her ten-year retirement awarded her the time she needed to build her family with Benji, saying: "We were in the house for a long time, which was amazing," before noting she "had to push" herself to step back into acting.

© Getty The actress gave a speech during the event

She then shared: "My husband, he's just the best. He was just like, ‘You've been supporting us and building the family.' And supporting him in his businesses. He's like, 'It's time for us to support you and let mommy ascend and do her do her thing.'"

© Getty With her former Charlie's Angels co-star

Further detailing her time off, she went on: "It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life, and I just really didn't care about anything else [...] Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have."

© Getty With Emilia Pérez stars Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofiía Gascón

She maintained: "I think it really comes to what are you passionate about? For me it was to build my family."

Cameron also gushed about how Jamie, who was her co-star in her last movie, 2014's Annie, was the perfect partner once she was ready for a comeback. "I couldn't say no to Jamie," she said, and recalled: "He said, 'Come with me.' And I was like, 'Okay, let's do it.' It's our third film together."