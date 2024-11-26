Danny Jones' 'tactical lie' exposed by wife

Danny Jones has been charming viewers on this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!—but it seems the McFly singer may have told a little fib to the show's producers about one of his supposed biggest fears.

The revelation comes after Friday's High Street of Horrors Bushtucker Trial, where Danny faced his fears in a cramped box filled with snakes. One even made its way into his shorts, providing a moment of pure jungle drama.

WATCH: Danny has a snake in his shorts on I'm A Celebb

However, Danny's wife, Georgia Horsley, has now exposed that her husband actually lied about his fear of snakes to ITV producers before entering the jungle.

Danny Jones' little white lie revealed

Speaking on the Never Have I Ever podcast, Georgia described the fib as a "tactical lie" designed to give Danny an edge during the notorious Bushtucker Trials.

"He's lied and said he's scared of snakes. Bulls***. World exclusive: bulls***," Georgia told host Hannah Cooper. "So, everyone vote for the tasks that don't involve snakes, please! He's not scared of snakes, but he said he is—that's a double bluff."

She added, "He's now going to get tasks with snakes… I think they all think Danny's a really genuine guy!" Georgia also warned that one of Danny's greatest challenges could be his temperament when tired or hungry—two things bound to happen as the show progresses.

Danny's issues in the jungle

"The only problem with Danny is he's not great when he's hungry or tired, and he's going to be hungry and tired," Georgia shared.

Georgia also let slip another of her husband's quirks: his unusual bedtime routine, which he can't maintain in the jungle.

"This man has never fussed so much over the fact that he can't tape his mouth in the jungle," she revealed. "He tapes his mouth at night. It's meant to have many, many health benefits… It's literally like a piece of gaffer tape, like a massive plaster over your lips."

Danny and Georgia's meet-cute

Back home in the UK, Danny shares a cosy family life with Georgia—who was crowned Miss England in 2007 before representing the country in Miss World that year—and their six-year-old son.

The couple met in 2009, and Danny popped the question during a romantic trip abroad in 2013. They tied the knot the following year in a beautiful ceremony.