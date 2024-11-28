Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Craig Melvin's heartwarming Thanksgiving and why he's even more grateful this year
Subscribe
Today's Craig Melvin's heartwarming Thanksgiving and why he's even more grateful this year
Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay Czarniak

Today's Craig Melvin's heartwarming Thanksgiving and why he's more grateful this year

Today's Craig Melvin's heartwarming Thanksgiving and why it'll be extra special this year 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
45 minutes ago
Share this:

Craig Melvin is gearing up for a wonderful festive season with his wife Lindsay Czarniak and their kids, Delano and Sybil. 

With Thanksgiving almost upon us, the]star will be excited to spend time with his loved ones, especially as he has a lot to be grateful for. 

Craig was recently announced as Hoda Kotb's replacement when she leaves the NBC show in the New Year. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Craig Melvin gives tour of his home in the most unusual way

The promotion came just in time for the holidays and will make for an extra special celebration. 

They'll be raising a glass to congratulate him and looking forward to what his promotion brings. 

Craig Melvin with his wife and two children
Craig, Lindsay and their kids will have plenty to celebrate

When it was announced, Lindsay was filled with emotion and while she couldn't be by his side, she took to Instagram with a heartfelt message. 

"My heart is honestly bursting. Craig Melvin - I am so proud of you and so beyond grateful for the man you are. I am crying because I am just so proud."

Craig previously opened up to HELLO! about what Thanksgiving is like in his household and shared exclusive insight into their family tradition.

Craig Melvin shares two children with his wife Lindsay Czarniak
They are adorable family

"Our favorite Thanksgiving tradition, and the one that we’re passing down to our children, is before we break bread, every Thanksgiving we go around the table and we talk about a few things that we’re all thankful for."

He added: "And as the kids have gotten older, the things that they are thankful for have evolved from toys and candy to being with family, so maybe the passing down of the tradition is working."

Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak host the 12th Annual Colorectal Cancer Alliance Blue Hope Bash at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on October 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.© Getty Images
Lindsay is incredibly proud of her husband

As for what he'll be dining on; Craig was quick to deliver his chosen meal: "My favorite Thanksgiving dish, every year, invariably, it’s the fried turkey," Craig revealed.

 "I love a fried turkey. And not just the frying of the turkey, the rubbing the turkey, the injecting the turkey, the comradery, the fellowship of standing around said turkey, smoking a cigar, drinking a bourbon. Those are Thanksgiving memories."

Craig Melvin and his mom Betty Jo feature in December's Southern Living© Robbie Caponetto for Southern Living
Craig and his mom Betty Jo

Craig thanks his mom for always making the festive period special for him. He told Southern Living:  "When we were growing up, my mom did everything to make the holidays extra special for us, and I've been trying to do the same for my own kids."

Craig also confessed: "Mom’s mac and cheese is the official family side dish."

View post on Instagram
 

The popular TV star will take over from Hoda on January 13. He will be the new co-anchor of the 7 to 8 a.m. hour of TODAY.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More