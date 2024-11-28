Today's Craig Melvin's heartwarming Thanksgiving and why he's more grateful this year

Craig Melvin is gearing up for a wonderful festive season with his wife Lindsay Czarniak and their kids, Delano and Sybil.

With Thanksgiving almost upon us, the]star will be excited to spend time with his loved ones, especially as he has a lot to be grateful for.

Craig was recently announced as Hoda Kotb's replacement when she leaves the NBC show in the New Year.

The promotion came just in time for the holidays and will make for an extra special celebration.

They'll be raising a glass to congratulate him and looking forward to what his promotion brings.

Craig, Lindsay and their kids will have plenty to celebrate

When it was announced, Lindsay was filled with emotion and while she couldn't be by his side, she took to Instagram with a heartfelt message.

"My heart is honestly bursting. Craig Melvin - I am so proud of you and so beyond grateful for the man you are. I am crying because I am just so proud."

Craig previously opened up to HELLO! about what Thanksgiving is like in his household and shared exclusive insight into their family tradition.

They are adorable family

"Our favorite Thanksgiving tradition, and the one that we’re passing down to our children, is before we break bread, every Thanksgiving we go around the table and we talk about a few things that we’re all thankful for."

He added: "And as the kids have gotten older, the things that they are thankful for have evolved from toys and candy to being with family, so maybe the passing down of the tradition is working."

© Getty Images Lindsay is incredibly proud of her husband

As for what he'll be dining on; Craig was quick to deliver his chosen meal: "My favorite Thanksgiving dish, every year, invariably, it’s the fried turkey," Craig revealed.

"I love a fried turkey. And not just the frying of the turkey, the rubbing the turkey, the injecting the turkey, the comradery, the fellowship of standing around said turkey, smoking a cigar, drinking a bourbon. Those are Thanksgiving memories."

© Robbie Caponetto for Southern Living Craig and his mom Betty Jo

Craig thanks his mom for always making the festive period special for him. He told Southern Living: "When we were growing up, my mom did everything to make the holidays extra special for us, and I've been trying to do the same for my own kids."

Craig also confessed: "Mom’s mac and cheese is the official family side dish."

The popular TV star will take over from Hoda on January 13. He will be the new co-anchor of the 7 to 8 a.m. hour of TODAY.