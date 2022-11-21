Exclusive: Today's Craig Melvin reveals why Thanksgiving this year is more meaningful than ever The TV star is proud father to his two children

Craig Melvin is excited to spend the holidays with family and they have planned to do something different than usual.

MORE: The Today show hosts' epic homes: Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, more

For our Thanksgiving digital issue special starring Prue Leith on the cover, theToday show star Craig opened up to HELLO! about what he's most looking forward to this Thanksgiving, why it'll be more heartfelt than normal and his favorite thing to eat.

Craig shares his two young children, Delano and Sybil, with his wife, Lindsay, and teaching them gratitude is very important to them - especially at this time of year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Craig Melvin opens up about his personal life and relationship with father

The dad-of-two revealed their heartwarming tradition around the dinner table. "Our favorite Thanksgiving tradition, and the one that we’re passing down to our children, is before we break bread, every Thanksgiving we go around the table and we talk about a few things that we’re all thankful for."

READ: Savannah Guthrie asks for assistance as she details culinary problem at home

MORE: Craig Melvin close to tears as his daughter prepares to start kindergarten

He added: "And as the kids have gotten older, the things that they are thankful for have evolved from toys and candy to being with family, so maybe the passing down of the tradition is working."

Craig adores being a dad

They'll be surrounded by plenty of loved ones this year as Craig explained to HELLO! that they'll be away from their home in New York to be with extended family.

"This Thanksgiving, my wife and I and our two kids are actually going to be traveling to Houma, Louisiana because that is where my brother-in-law, my wife’s brother, is stationed.

MORE: Inside Savannah Guthrie's home life with her children and husband

MORE: Al Roker in disbelief over son Nick's big change

"He’s in the Coast Guard. He’s been there for a number of years, but this is going to be their last Thanksgiving in Houma. So they invited us to come down, and since it’s going to be their last one, we were like, yeah, that would be special."

Craig says his children are learning about gratitude

Craig continued: "So our two young kids and my young niece and nephew, they’ll be able to spend some quality time together and so will we, so we’re looking forward to Thanksgiving in Louisiana."

As for what he hopes he'll be eating? "My favorite Thanksgiving dish, every year, invariably, it’s the fried turkey," Craig revealed. "I love a fried turkey. And not just the frying of the turkey, the rubbing the turkey, the injecting the turkey, the comradery, the fellowship of standing around said turkey, smoking a cigar, drinking a bourbon. Those are Thanksgiving memories."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.