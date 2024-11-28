The Day of the Jackal's Eleanor Matsuura's husband is a major TV star – and you'll definitely recognise him

Eleanor Matsuura is among the star-studded cast of the hit spy thriller The Day of the Jackal, in which she plays Zina Jansone, a liaison between the jackal and his powerful employer, Timothy Winthrop.

Eleanor is a famous face thanks to her portrayal of Yumiko in the zombie series, The Walking Dead, as well as for her roles in Utopia and Cuffs. But did you know that her husband is also a TV star? Find out more below…

Eleanor's famous husband

Eleanor isn't the only famous face at home as her husband is the actor Trevor White. The 54-year-old is a recognisable face thanks to his various roles in major TV shows, including Downton Abbey, The Durrells, Doctor Who, Episodes, and perhaps most notably, Industry, in which he plays Bill Adler.

Trevor White as Bill Adler in Industry

Eleanor and Trevor first met back in 2006 while starring in an RSC production of Coriolanus. They tied the knot almost a decade later in 2014 before going on to welcome two children together in 2017 and 2022, respectively.

Trevor White plays Bruce Wolf in I Hate Suzie

In 2016, the pair co-starred in Kenny Emson's play Terrorism, in which they played an adulterous couple.

Speaking to The Standard at the time, Eleanor revealed that the subject matter made her and Trevor reflect on marriage and monogamy. "What I love about the play is how it challenges conventions of how a woman should be. Things are changing for women, but men still get an easier time if they decide to cheat," she said.

"My character has been sold this idea of having it all, a successful career, a stable marriage, being a parent and sex. It made us question what marriage means to us, why people feel they still need to get married and why choose monogamy?"

Eleanor showcased her baby bump in an Instagram post ahead of the 2022 Oscars

Eleanor and Trevor's home life

While some couples don't like to bring their work home with them, Eleanor and Trevor are more than happy to help each other run lines. "Luckily we're one of those couples who actually enjoy working together," she told The Standard. "It's helped that we've been able to cut through all the airs and graces and get down to it. Acting isn't a nine to five anyway so we're both happy to discuss it at home."

Eleanor and Trevor have been married since 2014

Eleanor also shared an insight into how the pair juggle their busy schedules, telling The Sunday Post in 2022: "I'd love to say we consciously take it in turns for jobs, but we just take whatever comes up that feels good and so far it's worked out. There’s a lot of luck."