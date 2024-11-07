Eddie Redmayne's family life – from gorgeous wife to famous brother

Eddie Redmayne has risen to A-list status thanks to his roles in hit franchises like Fantastic Beasts and Oscar-winning films like The Theory of Everything and The Danish Girl.

Despite the actor's fame, his family remains mostly out of the spotlight, with his wife and children keeping a low-profile. However, Eddie isn't the only famous face in his family as his older brother made quite a name for himself in the sporting world.

As Eddie prepares to take on a starring role in Day of the Jackal, meet the actor's family below…

Wife and children

Eddie and Hannah's love story is truly one of friends to lovers, with the pair having known each other for a decade before they started exploring their romantic connection.

Speaking to the Mail in 2015 about their first date, Eddie said: "[I had] finished rehearsals and was about to start shooting in a few days and so I said to myself, 'I'm going to go to Florence for a quick break and write or do something like that'.

© Dave M. Benett Eddie and Hannah were friends for a decade before things turned romantic

"Before I went, Hannah and I were on a sort of date — we'd been good friends for 12 years — and we had a wonderful evening and I suddenly said, 'You don't want to come to Florence with me next week, do you?' So our first proper date was in Florence."

Hannah keeps a low-profile, although she does join her husband for red carpet appearances, including at the Met Gala.

© Fred Duval The pair walked down the idle in 2014

The couple married on 15 December 2014 and have welcomed two children, daughter Iris, eight, and son Luke, six.

In 2022, Eddie confessed to Crash that his career sometimes kept him away from his children, saying: "When it comes to my family, I personally had quite a stable upbringing and I'm endlessly trying to find some stability for my kids.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Hannah regularly joins Eddie on the red carpet

"My wife and I find that we basically have no control, particularly when I'm doing theatre work. I haven't done a play since Hannah and I got together, and the reality of it is that every night other than Sunday, you're out working. You have to sleep late in the mornings so you don't get to see your kids and you're also living like a monk!"

During lockdown, the 42-year-old was able to spend more time with his family. Reflecting on that time in Vogue, he said: "My wife is gently converting me to someone who knows his way around a veg patch. I loved [lockdown]. Iris was just learning to read, and Luke was just learning to talk. I felt very lucky to be around."

© Dave Benett The couple are proud parents to daughter Iris and son Luke

Earlier this year, Eddie teased that his daughter was keen to start learning the guitar, following in the footsteps of global icon Taylor Swift.

Famous cricket star brother – James Redmayne

Eddie isn't the only famous face in his family as the star's older brother, James, is a successful cricket star. During his studies at Oxford University, James became interested in the sport and he made his professional debut in 2000.

© David M. Benett Eddie's brother was a professional cricket player

The sport star's cricketing career lasted for six first-class matches, with James scoring a total of 245 runs.

James has since entered the business world and currently works with Searchlight Capital, a private equity firm.