Fans are all saying the same thing about Lindsay Lohan's Christmas rom-com

Rom-com queen, Lindsay Lohan returns! Continuing her film renaissance, the actress stars as Avery in Our Little Secret. Just a day after its debut on December 27, the festive flick has sparked joy, with fans praising the chemistry between Lindsay and her co-star, Ian Harding, not to mention Kristin Chenoweth's comedic stylings.

A classic will-they-won't-they with a holiday twist, the movie follows Avery, a woman who discovers that her new boyfriend's sister is dating her ex, Logan. After vowing to keep their past relationship a secret, the duo work together to make ends meet but the real question is: are they just friends?

© Netflix Our Little Secret has won over viewers

Taking to social media, fans have been sharing their verdict across X (formerly Twitter), and it sounds like Lindsay has a hit on her hands! "Lindsay Lohan is back!! Netflix, Our Little Secret is a cracker," raved one.

"@lindsaylohan just watched Our Little Secret" on Netflix... so good. Funny, but also showcases just how good an actress Lindsay really is. A must-watch!!!!" tweeted a second.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Good to see Lindsay Lohan making a comeback. Enjoyed Our Little Secret. Cute rom-com."

Among the reviews, fans have also pointed out how hilarious Kristin Chenoweth is as monster-in-law, Erica. Throughout the film, Lindsay's character Avery struggles to impress her boyfriend's high-strung mom, which results in plenty of awkward and laugh-out-loud scenes.

"Kristin Chenoweth is so funny in Our Little Secret," noted a viewer. Taking to Instagram, another told Kristin: "You were so good! Your timing was so spot on."

Busier than ever, not only had Lindsay, 38, been working on Our Little Secret, but she's also wrapped filming on Freaky Friday 2, which is slated to release on August 8, 2025. Reuniting the actress with former co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray, Lindsay told fans that the movie is "Much freakier than you would expect."

During an appearance on Good Morning America in June, she reflected on the cast's big reunion. "We all just have so much fun and it's so great to have that on set," she began. "You just always really want to have a good time. So it's a lot of love, a lot of fun, a lot of laughs and it's a great experience right now."

Lindsay added that she felt "blessed" to have her on-screen mom, Jamie in her life. "Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years," she explained. "They always say when you have a best friend or someone that you're really close with, if you cannot see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it's like you've never separated.