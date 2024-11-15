Netflix viewers share obsession over 'unhinged' trending movie

Netflix fans have somewhat reluctantly taken to social media to admit that they have a secret new obsession - and we can't wait to check out the "unhinged" new movie ourselves.

Hot Frosty landed on the streaming platform on Wednesday, with the synopsis reading: "Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays...and before he melts."

WATCH: Will you be watching Netflix’s Hot Frosty?

Discussing the movie on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "Watched hot frosty on netflix yesterday + the joy i felt from the sheer ridiculousness of it is everything i want in a holiday rom-com. The fact we're all rooting for Lacey to fall in love with a SNOWMAN is UNHINGED! 5 stars!" Another joked: "Sooooooo I’m watching Hot Frosty and I won’t be taking any questions at this time."

Another person added: "Netflix made a movie with this premise: what if frosty the snowman was hot? and i watched it," while a third joked: "i watched Netflix's handsome-snowman-comes-to-life movie HOT FROSTY and i am overwhelmed by the need to protect Dustin Milligan at all costs."

Lacey Chabert as Kathy Barrett and Dustin Milligan as Jack Snowman

Others were full of praise for Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert, who plays Kathy, saying: "Hot Frosty was really cute and sweet. Hallmark doesn’t realize what a gem they have/had in @IamLaceyChabert. She’s beautiful and easy to fall in love with. Why would you not put her in every movie you have?"

The movie's creator, Russell X, spoke about the inspiration behind the film on social media, posting: "For years, I've been pitching my friends "Hot Frosty" at parties. and it always got laughs. so I wrote it. And I loved writing it. And now, beyond my wildest dreams, it's here. with an incredible cast and crew. I can't wait for you all to see this."

He followed up, writing: "So many of the Letterboxd reviews for HOT FROSTY have made me so happy. You all are hilarious. I'll have to share my favorites at the end of the week. So glad so many of you are enjoying our strange, silly, sincere, sweet movie."

Fans also shared their thoughts on Letterboxd, with one posting: "Netflix released one of their big awards contenders Emilia Perez today, so of course being a most sophisticated connoisseur of cinema I watched Hot Frosty instead," while another wrote: "Complete nonsense, 10/10."