Netflix's Meet Me Next Christmas has glaring plot hole

Netflix is slaying with its constant flow of Christmas content. From the deliciously 'unhinged' Hot Frosty, which tells the tale of a woman who falls in love with a snowman (yes, you read that right and it's phenomenal), to The Merry Gentlemen, starring Chad Michael Murray as a handyman-turned-dancer, 'tis the season for deliciously cheesy rom-coms.

Bringing the holiday spirit, Netflix has also seen success with Meet Me Next Christmas, starring Christina Milian and Devale Ellis. But, in a hilarious twist, fans have noticed a glaring plothole in the festive flick.

WATCH: Meet Me Next Christmas – trailer

For those in need of a reminder, the film follows Layla, a woman who races across New York City with help from concierge Teddy, to secure a ticket for the sold-out Pentatonix concert.

A year prior, Layla had crossed paths with a handsome stranger named James, who had asked her to meet him there if they ever found themselves single, and after breaking up with her cheating ex, Layla decides she has nothing to lose.

© Netflix Meet Me Next Christmas follows Layla – a woman determined to get a ticket to a sold out concert

If you've already tuned in, you'll know the ending. But if not – warning, spoilers ahead!

During their adventure around New York, Layla develops feelings for Teddy and runs to tell him how she feels. Arriving at the venue, the protagonist bumps into James outside and tells him she's in love with someone else, before it's revealed that James had already entered a relationship with another woman, and hadn't planned on reuniting with Layla, regardless.

Ending on a happy note, Layla and Teddy finally get together at the concert, and while fans have praised the feel-good movie, they've also pointed out a major plot hole.

"Absolutely loved #MeetMeNextChristmas!! Everything you want in a cheesy Holiday romcom BUT do we acknowledge that she never actually needed a ticket to meet this man out front?!" wrote one. "Either way, here for the sequel & pretty sure I will be listening to Pentatonix all season now."

© Netflix Fans pointed out that Layla didn't even need a ticket to meet James outside the venue

Nonetheless, many have hailed it as one of the best festive movies on the streamer. "The clear winner among Netflix Christmas movies this year is Meet Me Next Christmas - and it's not even close," raved a fan. "Meet me next Christmas is a 10/10 in my opinion," added another.

Adding to its roster, Netflix will drop another Christmas film next week, with rom-com queen Lindsay Lohan returning in Our Little Secret alongside Ian Harding.

© Netflix Netflix will release another Christmas film starring Lindsay Lohan next week

Slated to premiere on November 27, the official synopsis reads: "After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof — while hiding their romantic history."