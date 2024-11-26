Lindsay Lohan looks better than ever at 38, according to a cosmetic surgeon

Lindsay Lohan, 38, isn't just promoting her new movie, Our Little Secret, but she's also sporting a new, glamorous appearance that has left the internet ablaze.

When the actress emerged on the Hollywood scene in the Parent Trap (1998) aged 12, she was a fiery-haired star in the making, securing leading roles in noughties flicks like Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, Just My Luck and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Lindsay's twenties were far less glittering than her teenage years, however, with the New York native landing herself with a DUI charge, jail time and several stints in rehab for substance abuse. Her past appears to be long behind her though, with the actress, now a mother of a beautiful baby boy named Luai, once again soaking up the spotlight.

Lindsay's baby blonde hair © James Devaney Lindsay had tumbling golden blonde hair at the Our Little Secret screening at The Paris Theatre When Lindsay stepped out at a special screening for her new Netflix rom com, Our Little Secret in New York City earlier this month, her striking appearance caused a buzz amongst fans - and for the right reasons.

© James Devaney The former child star unveiled a glamorous transformation Switching up her signature fiery ginger hair for luscious, golden blonde locks, and replacing her former freckled complexion with a near-flawless beauty glow, Lindsay captivated on the red carpet as she looked what fans have declared as "better than ever". Despite looking unrecognizable from her former self, the Disney star hasn't confirmed or denied having invasive plastic surgery.

© Aeon Lindsay looks more radiant than ever as she returns to the spotlight The Mean Girls actress told Allure in 2023 that her main beauty focus is "taking care of my skin" but admitted to dabbling with "laser, Morpheus and IPL" in the past, all non surgical treatments. Keen to get the low-down on Lohan's beauty secrets, HELLO! spoke to Dr Darren McKeown, Cosmetic Surgeon at McKeown Medical, for his opinion on how the star looks so radiant at 38.

Lindsay's facial transformation © Getty Lindsay Lohan at the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show in September "There's no denying Lindsay looks incredible," says Dr Darren. "I suspect she has undergone a surgical facelift, either a deep plane or high-SMAS facelift, which are pretty in-depth types of facelift that go further into the face, releasing the retaining ligaments and really reposition the tissues rather than simply pulling tension on the soft tissues from the sides of the face. "Given her youthful appearance, I would also predict that Lindsay had some of the excess skin from her upper eyelid tightened, and possibly some brow repositioning too. The surgeon also appears to have removed the excessive fillers, which has created a much more natural look."