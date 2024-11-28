What's coming to Netflix in December? Squid Game, Virgin River & more

Netflix is ending the year on a high note. With December just around the corner, the streamer has plenty of TV shows and films to see you through sofa season. When it's too cold and there's nothing better than a cosy night in, tune into returning favourites like Squid Game and Virgin River.

Need a break from Christmas content? The Six Triple Eight and No Good Deed sound seriously gripping. Grab a steaming cuppa and press play on these TV treats…

Squid Game, season two Available to watch from: December 26 Netflix sensation Squid Game returns. Determined to put an end to the brutal and bloody game that ruined his life, Gi-hun – aka Player 456 – endeavours to find those responsible three years after competing himself. As he heads back into the arena, Gi-hun plans to rise up and fight against the very people who killed his fellow players.

Black Doves Available to watch from: December 5 Boasting a stellar cast, Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire team up in this six-episode spy thriller. Taking place in London at Christmas, the show follows wife, mum and professional spy, Helen Webb, who's been passing her politician husband's secrets on to the Black Doves. When she discovers that her lover, Jason has been killed, she launches an investigation into his death, while reconnecting with her old friend, Sam, and facing a looming geopolitical crisis.

© Netflix Virgin River, season six Available to watch from: December 19 Mel and Jack's story continues in season six of Virgin River. Promising more love triangles and family drama, the next instalment picks up with the couple in wedding planning mode – and of course, the whole town is in on it too. The show will also uncover the mystery of Mel's biological father, Everett Reid, recalling his relationship with her mum in flashbacks.

© Bob Mahoney/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy of Netflix The Six Triple Eight Available to watch from: December 6 Kerry Washington lends her star power to The Six Triple Eight, a World War Two drama based on the true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion – aka the only all-Black, all-female Women's Army Corps unit stationed overseas. Given the task of sorting through the backlog of undelivered mail for U.S. service members in England and France, Washington plays real-life commanding officer and hero, Charity Adams.