A Man on the Inside: 'incredible' show's heartwarming ending explained

A Man on the Inside has been the latest hit for Netflix, as it follows the story of Charles, a retired professor who, while grieving the loss of his wife, agrees to help out a detective by joining the Pacific View Retirement Home, where a precious family heirloom has mysteriously vanished. So what happens at the end of this tale?

After making friends and getting closer to everyone at the retirement home, Charles discovers that the person who took the items wasn't a sinister thief, but it was actually Gladys, a kindly resident who was struggling with her increasingly debilitating dementia, meaning that she would have taken her friend's precious as a result of feeling confused.

WATCH: Ted Danson plays a widower tasked with discovering what happened to a lost family heirloom

Finally facing his wife's death, who died from Alzheimer's, he realises that nothing had been taken from the home since Gladys was moved to a different ward to receive better care. He faces his own demons following the guilt of planning to put his wife into care by visiting Gladys in 'the Neighbourhood' to find out if she has all of the missing jewels.

He also convinces Didi, who quits her job as the home's administrator after discovering Charles' secret, to stay on and work at the home, telling her that she helped to save him after realising how lonely he was and introducing him to his new friends, Virginia and Flo.

Ted Danson as Charles, Susan Ruttan as Gladys

Charles eventually comes clean to his new friends at the retirement home, who feel betrayed that he lied to them. He eventually makes amends with them, as well as his daughter Emily - who helps him finally clear out his wife's things that he has been keeping in storage.

Fans have loved the show, and were quick to discuss the ending on social media. One person wrote: "#AManontheinside is incredible! highly recommended." Another person added: "Just finished #AManOnTheInside and honestly, I’d say it’s a perfect show. The humour mixed with serious matters was just amazingly well done. Also, Ted Danson is still an absolute stud!"

Ted Danson in A Man on the Inside

A third person added: "When I read the synopsis of #AManOnTheInside, I wasn't sure if it was something I'd appreciate or enjoy to the fullest. 8 episodes later, it's one of the funniest, most charming and heartwarming series of the year. @TedDanson and the rest of the cast are perfect."

Others were also thrilled to see Ted reunite with his The Good Place co-star D'Arcy Carden, where she appears as Professor Della Denunzio, who welcomes Charles to deliver a guest lecture.

One person wrote: "THIS REUNION I'M CRYING," while another person added: "Just burst out crying for this."

D'Arcy Carden as Professor Della

Is season two happening?

The show certainly ends on a hopeful note as the private investigator Julie called Charles again about a new case, telling him: "I can’t believe I’m saying this but I have another job for you."

Charles replied: "Say no more. Hey, sorry I do need you to say more but whatever it is, I’m in."

Would you like to see season two?

The show's creator Mike Schur has already opened up about his season two hopes to Deadline, saying: "We’re sort of in, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it, kind of a deal. But I will say that there is no shortage of ideas from me and from other writers about what we might do in a future season. Fingers crossed, we’ll see."