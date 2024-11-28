10 cancelled Netflix shows that left us devastated

Whether the show didn't get the acclaim that Netflix had hoped for or the viewing figures didn't meet the requirements for round two, plenty of shows have been cancelled from the streaming platform this year—much to fans' disappointment! See the full list of shows that were given the axe here…
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Despite the show's creator suggesting that he could be open to future seasons, the comic book adaptation was intended to be a one-time thing. However, Netflix had other ideas, and Bryan Lee O'Malley confirmed that it wouldn't be back. He said:
"From the moment Ben David Grabinski sparked the idea, the project felt like a one-of-a-kind miracle.
"Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season and called in a lot of favours to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope."
Unstable
Rob Lowe's comedy series with his son, Johnny Lowe, was cancelled after two seasons. Posting about the sad news on Instagram, one person wrote:
"Wanted to take a second to thank everyone for the incredible experience making Unstable. To the cast, I love you. To the crew, I love you. To the fans, I love and appreciate you. So proud of us. This show rocks. Rocked? Rocks.
"And to Netflix: thank you. I no longer have to work with my old man. The greatest gift of all. Love you too."
Kaos
Fans were shocked when Jeff Goldblum's hit new show was cancelled after one season due to low ratings. The show, based on gods from Roman and Greek mythology, received an excellent reception from critics and audiences alike.
The show's star Aurora Perrineau took to Instagram to describe her frustrations, writing:
"Well… this one hurts. I find explaining how I’m feeling to be really difficult, but I’ll try… We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged, and absolutely tragic—something entirely human. THIS is a feeling I plan to take with me. Thanks for letting me be your Riddy. I had the time of my life!"
That '90s Show
Fans were very unhappy when the popular That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show, was cancelled by the streaming platform after just two seasons. Kurtwood Smith, who plays Red Forman in the show, announced the news on Instagram:
"I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news… Netflix will not be renewing. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show.
"You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m travelling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful."
Buying London
Sadly for fans of property estate moguls, Buying London was not the UK's answer to Selling Sunset and was canned after one season, following poor reviews. A spokesperson confirmed the news to Deadline but didn't explain why the show had come to an end.
Dead Boy Detectives
The Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner show might have gained a passionate fanbase, but it simply wasn't big enough to save this fantasy series from the chop. The story, which follows two friends as supernatural detectives, was cancelled due to viewing figures.
Speaking about the show, Charles actor Jayden Revri posted: "As this chapter closes, I can’t help but reminisce on how incredible the last 3 years have been. I absolutely love this show and all of the amazing characters and the lessons they teach. None of them would’ve been brought to life if it wasn’t for my incredible co-stars, who taught me more than I could ever explain in writing. I am beyond grateful to you all."
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
It was curtains for this animation series after just two seasons. The sci-fi story follows a man named Sabo Brok, whose children discover that he is a bounty hunter after stowing away on his ship.
The Brothers Sun
Despite landing an impressive 91% on the critics' platform Rotten Tomatoes, Michelle Yeoh's show based on Taiwanese organized crime was not renewed following its first season. Sharing photos from the show, Michelle posted on Instagram admitting that she was "heartbroken." She said: "Heartbroken… and finding it so hard to understand why… however, I am so very proud of The Brothers Sun family and what we presented to the world. Heads held high."
Ratched
Despite the show originally being given a two-season order, it appears that the show was quietly cancelled after just one season. Sarah Paulson replied to a fan asking whether the show will be back for a season two while greeting people at the stage door of her Broadway play Appropriate, saying: "No."
Obliterated
This one was certainly a surprise for fans, as the show was cancelled ahead of season two despite being in the top 10 for six weeks and receiving around 27 million views.
Since Sweet Magnolias received a similar viewership but was cancelled, it would suggest that the cost of making the show outweighed the viewership they received for it—which was sad news for fans!