In the early 1990s, the entertainment industry was buzzing with talk of an unexpected romance between two of its most beloved stars, Ted Danson and Whoopi Goldberg.

The relationship, while brief, was shrouded in both intrigue and controversy, capturing headlines and sparking debates about love, race, and Hollywood norms.

Here's a closer look at their time together, how it began, and why it ended.

How they met

The pair supposedly met way back in 1988 when they both appeared on the popular late-night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show.

But it wasn't until they were introduced again on the set of the movie Made in America in 1993 that they reconnected. Their onscreen chemistry quickly translated into real life and a romance blossomed.

At the time, Ted was at the peak of his career and was a household name as Sam Malone in Cheers.

Whoopi was already a celebrated comedian and actress, with an Academy Award for Ghost under her belt.

Ted was married

Ted and Whoopi's relationship came as a surprise to fans in part, because he was married to his second wife, Cassandra Coates, at the time.

Whoopi was single, having divorced her second husband the cinematographer David Claessen in 1998.

While the co-stars attempted to keep their relationship a secret, tabloids soon got wind of it and word got back to Ted's wife of 16-years who swiftly filed for a costly divorce.

Media frenzy

The new couple embraced their star power and were regularly photographed at A-list events together and out publicly.

But, as an interracial couple in the public eye during the early '90s, they faced scrutiny from various quarters.

The controversy peaked during a 1993 Friars Club roast of Whoopi where Ted appeared in blackface as part of his comedic routine.

The event, intended to be lighthearted, sparked outrage due to its racial insensitivity. While Whoopi defended Ted's performance as a private joke between the two, the backlash was severe and further polarized public opinion about their relationship.

'Painful' breakup

Their relationship lasted less than 18 months and they ultimately parted ways, citing the pressures of public scrutiny and personal differences.

Whoopi later told Closer: "It was really painful, and it was very public. And the loss of his friendship hurts a great deal. We can never go and have a soda, anywhere," adding: "I'm friends with almost every man I've gone out with, except this man."

Ted confesses to lying

While neither have spoken much about their time together, Ted recently made a confession about his former relationships.

"I didn't really grow up emotionally until I was in my 40s," he told NPR. Though he noted he "won't be too specific," he added: "I was a bit of a liar in my relationship," adding: "I'll leave it at that."

He continued: "I started to work on myself very seriously around that time. I went to clinics and a psychologist and a mentor. I worked very hard to not be that person who hid his emotions and left out the back door."

Adding: "I am horribly embarrassed about many things in my past, things that are cringeworthy, but that's my life."