Netflix show with rave reviews cancelled after one season - and fans are upset

Fans have taken to social media in droves to complain about the latest Netflix cancellation. A hugely popular show has been cancelled after just one season, despite growing a dedicated fanbase and landing a very impressive score of 96% on the critics website, Rotten Tomatoes.

The show, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, is the animated version of the hit graphic novels, and even saw the 2010 movie adaptation stars Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead return to voice Scott and Ramona Flowers.

Other major stars from the original movie, including Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Chris Evans and Anna Kendrick also returned to voice the characters, but sadly the show was still cancelled after season one.

The comic book creator Bryan Lee O'Malley spoke to fans on X about the future of the show, and confirmed that it would only be one season - but that was also always his plan. He shared: "It’s been one year since Scott Pilgrim Takes Off came out. It was an honour to work with all of the cast and staff around the world. It was like conducting a symphony orchestra every day.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was cancelled after one season

"From the moment Ben David Grabinski sparked the idea, the project felt like a one of a kind miracle. Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favours to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope."

He previously opened up about making more seasons to Rolling Stones, saying it would be "50 different miracles" for season two to happen. He explained: "I don’t make any plans in general. Maybe some day one of us will text each other an idea that’s really great for a season two."

Fans thanks the comic book creator for the show

Fans have shared their disappointment, with one posting: "A shame this isn't getting more. I liked that we got a sort of Scott Pilgrim multi-verse this way but unfortunately the bad rep that it gained from people overreacting too quickly hurt it." Another person added: "Ah, it was such a great show and the fact you pretty much got the entire cast back to voice their characters was a remarkable feat."

A third person posted: "Ty for bringing the show to life!! I've been a Scott Pilgrim fan for years but seeing the characters finally move lively in animated form really cemented the importance of SP to me."

Scott Pilgrim vs The World is available on Netflix