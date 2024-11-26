A Man on the Inside: viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix show

A Man on the Inside is Netflix's latest show, and fans have taken to social media to discuss their thoughts on the new Ted Danson comedy-drama.

The story follows a retired professor named Charles, played by The Good Place star, who feels like life has nothing new in store for him following the death of his wife. Stuck in his routine and growing distant from his daughter Emily, he sees an ad from a private investigator and decides to get living and solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom at the Pacific View Retirement Home.

WATCH: Ted Danson plays a widower tasked with discovering what happened to a lost family heirloom

The synopsis continues: "Everyone, residents and staff alike, is a potential suspect, and it’s up to Charles to solve the case without landing on the radar of Didi, the all-seeing, all-knowing director of Pacific View. But keeping a low profile proves difficult as the affable Charles quickly endears himself to his fellow residents."

Ted Danson plays Charles in A Man on the Inside

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "I adored every minute of #AManOnTheInside. Highly recommend for anyone who loved The Good Place!" Another person added: "I’m watching Ted Danson’s A Man On The Inside on Netflix, and I can’t believe it’s so funny. I don’t even know why I put it on in the first place, but I’m already 4 episodes in and don’t feel like stopping. Would currently give it 5/5 stars. Absolutely love it!"

A third person posted: "I was totally besotted by A Man on the Inside, which follows a man who goes undercover in a retirement home. Between Mike Schur’s writing, Ted Danson’s portrayal of Charles, and the rest of the cast, I found a lot of the emotion of the show creeping up amidst the comedy."

This isn't the first time that Ted has worked with the show's creator, Mike Schur, as the screenwriter also wrote the hit show The Good Place, which sees Ted star as the all-powerful, goofy character Michael.

Margaret Avery as Florence, Lori Tan Chinn as Susan, Clyde Kusatsu as Grant in A Man on the Inside

The story is inspired by the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, which takes place in Chile, where a widower named Sergio enters a care home to report on potential ill treatment.

Mike opened up about the original documentary, calling it a "beautiful meditation on aging." He explained: "It showed the reality of aging for people along a very broad spectrum—some folks who were doing great and some folks who were not—and that really grabbed me."

Sally Struthers as Virginia, John Getz as Elliot iin the Netflix comedy

He added that his producer, Morgan Sackett, suggested that Ted could play the main role, and "it became… clear that there was a way to take that story, swapping in Ted’s unique charisma for Sergio’s unique charisma."

A Man on the Inside is available to watch on Netflix