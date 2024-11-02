Katie Holmes' $2.5m engagement ring from Tom Cruise was 'nothing short of jaw-dropping'

Despite their shocking divorce in 2012, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise remain one of Hollywood's most iconic power couples.

The Dawson's Creek actress, now 45, and Mission: Impossible star, now 62, first sparked dating rumors in 2005 when they were spotted enjoying a holiday in Rome.

Following a whirlwind romance, the pair got engaged in June 2005 with Tom getting down on one knee in a restaurant atop the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Jessica Flinn of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery gives HELLO! the full lowdown on the enormous diamond sparkler which symbolised a relationship that continues to intrigue their countless fans.

An iconic ring for an iconic couple © Getty Tom and Katie were married from 2006-2012 Despite their eventual break-up, Katie's ring from her former beau remains one of Hollywood's most extravagant. "When Tom Cruise popped the question to Katie Holmes in the early noughties, he did it with a ring that was nothing short of jaw-dropping!," Jessica tells us. "At the heart of Katie's engagement ring is an impressive oval diamond, which we have estimated to be approximately 5.5 carats, making it quite the showstopper."

© Getty Katie Holmes' engagement ring features a colorless diamond Jessica explains that the almost colorless nature of the diamond indicates its quality. "The expertly cut diamond is clearly a high-quality gemstone of exceptional clarity, making the ring a stand-out piece," the jewelry expert says.

© Getty The white diamond center stone symbolizes the purity of love "Tom's choice of a white diamond center stone symbolizes the purity of love between a married couple, whilst the diamond's exceptional strength signifies the unbreakable bond that couples share in matrimony."

A Hollywood staple © Getty The elongated shape flatters the hand The jewelry designer tells us that the oval cut has always been a firm favorite among celebrities and the public alike, owing to its elegant, elongated shape known to add grace and length to the hand.

© Getty The oval cut remains one of the most sought-after gemstones "Timeless and flattering, it's no wonder the oval cut remains one of the most sought-after gemstone cuts to this day!," she says. "The shape has seen a boom in popularity over the last few years, with many celebrities leading the way in establishing it as the number one choice for modern engagement rings."

A pop of warmth © Getty Tom Cruise opted for a unique rose gold set diamond halo Though Tom opted for a colorless diamond, he was not afraid of color in the band. Jessica explains: "The diamond appears to sit within a unique rose gold set diamond halo, adding a pop of warmth against the icy brilliance of the platinum band, a choice that set Katie apart as a trendsetter long before rose gold became such a trendy choice!

© Getty The sparkle radiates through the central diamond "This blend of mixed metals gave her ring a distinctive look, making it one of the most memorable celebrity engagement rings of the noughties," she continues. "The band itself is equally spectacular, with a full pavé of white diamonds that only adds to the sparkle as it radiates through the central diamond."

© Getty A split shank design is deemed an unconventional choice The jewellery aficionado also explains that the band features a split shank design which is deemed an unconventional choice. "The split shank represents two people coming together in matrimony, making it not only a unique styling choice but also a meaningful one," she says.