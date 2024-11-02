Katie Holmes' $2.5m engagement ring from Tom Cruise was 'nothing short of jaw-dropping'

Despite their shocking divorce in 2012, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise remain one of Hollywood's most iconic power couples.
The Dawson's Creek actress, now 45, and Mission: Impossible star, now 62, first sparked dating rumors in 2005 when they were spotted enjoying a holiday in Rome.
Following a whirlwind romance, the pair got engaged in June 2005 with Tom getting down on one knee in a restaurant atop the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Jessica Flinn of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery gives HELLO! the full lowdown on the enormous diamond sparkler which symbolised a relationship that continues to intrigue their countless fans.
An iconic ring for an iconic couple
Despite their eventual break-up, Katie's ring from her former beau remains one of Hollywood's most extravagant.
"When Tom Cruise popped the question to Katie Holmes in the early noughties, he did it with a ring that was nothing short of jaw-dropping!," Jessica tells us. "At the heart of Katie's engagement ring is an impressive oval diamond, which we have estimated to be approximately 5.5 carats, making it quite the showstopper."
Jessica explains that the almost colorless nature of the diamond indicates its quality. "The expertly cut diamond is clearly a high-quality gemstone of exceptional clarity, making the ring a stand-out piece," the jewelry expert says.
"Tom's choice of a white diamond center stone symbolizes the purity of love between a married couple, whilst the diamond's exceptional strength signifies the unbreakable bond that couples share in matrimony."
A Hollywood staple
The jewelry designer tells us that the oval cut has always been a firm favorite among celebrities and the public alike, owing to its elegant, elongated shape known to add grace and length to the hand.
"Timeless and flattering, it's no wonder the oval cut remains one of the most sought-after gemstone cuts to this day!," she says.
"The shape has seen a boom in popularity over the last few years, with many celebrities leading the way in establishing it as the number one choice for modern engagement rings."
A pop of warmth
Though Tom opted for a colorless diamond, he was not afraid of color in the band. Jessica explains: "The diamond appears to sit within a unique rose gold set diamond halo, adding a pop of warmth against the icy brilliance of the platinum band, a choice that set Katie apart as a trendsetter long before rose gold became such a trendy choice!
"This blend of mixed metals gave her ring a distinctive look, making it one of the most memorable celebrity engagement rings of the noughties," she continues. "The band itself is equally spectacular, with a full pavé of white diamonds that only adds to the sparkle as it radiates through the central diamond."
The jewellery aficionado also explains that the band features a split shank design which is deemed an unconventional choice. "The split shank represents two people coming together in matrimony, making it not only a unique styling choice but also a meaningful one," she says.
Made to dazzle
The ring is certainly one to beat when it comes to celebrity engagement rings and the value is in the detail.
Jessica concludes: "With every detail, from the center diamond's exceptional quality to the unique pavé split shank and mixed metals, this ring was made to dazzle", estimating the diamond sparkler to be worth an astounding $1.9 million to $2.5 million (£1.5 million to £2 million). As she says, a fitting symbol of a legendary couple.
