Who could replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef as host to steps down

Gregg Wallace has stepped down from MasterChef, following allegations of inappropriate behaviour. The broadcaster, who typically co-hosts with John Torode, faces complaints from 13 people across a range of shows spanning 17 years.

While his lawyers state that "it is entirely false that Gregg engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature," the production company behind MasterChef has launched an investigation. Releasing an official statement, Banijay UK noted: "While this review is underway, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully cooperating throughout the process."

Amid the ongoing controversy, MasterChef's celebrity Christmas specials have been pulled from the BBC's schedule, and Gregg has unfollowed his former co-star, John. But, with big changes on the cards, will the presenter be replaced? And by who? Here's what people are saying…

Lisa Faulkner

Rumours have been swirling about Gregg's replacement, with many pointing out that John's wife, and fellow TV star, Lisa Faulkner would be the perfect fit. The couple, who married in 2019, have helmed shows before so it's not an alien concept.

As fans will remember, Lisa also won Celebrity MasterChef in 2010, so she's more than familiar with the programme's set-up.

© Karwai Tang, Getty Fans have pointed out that Lisa Faulkner would be a good fit

Taking to Instagram, several fans have commented on her posts, with one noting: "Maybe Lisa can replace Gregg if he doesn't return?"

"Lisa to co-present MasterChef," raved a second.

Grace Dent

Grace Dent – who previously appeared on MasterChef, Masterchef: The Professionals, and Celebrity Masterchef – has also emerged as a contender.

© Karwai Tang Grace Dent is a contender

After showing a throwback clip from her time on the celebrity version, fans begged her to step in. "New presenter please!!" wrote one. "Yes please! Grace to get the job," added a second. Meanwhile, a third penned: "If Gregg Wallace has to step aside from presenting MasterChef, can we please have Grace Dent replace him."

Why has Gregg Wallace stepped down?

Gregg has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by 13 people. Among them, Kirstie Allsopp, Charlotte Crosby, Ulrika Jonsson, and Kirsty Wark have all spoken out.

Following Banijay UK's decision to investigate, the 60-year-old has responded to the complaints. Posting a video, which went viral over the weekend, he said: "I've been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, different backgrounds, all walks of life.

© Shutterstock Gregg is facing 13 allegations of inappropriate behaviour

"Apparently now, I'm reading in the paper, there've been 13 complaints in that time… In the newspaper, I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn't right."

Gregg's video received significant backlash, prompting him to record a public apology on Monday. "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people," he began.

WATCH: Gregg Wallace issues public apology

"I wasn't in a good headspace when I posted it, I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it. It's obvious to me I need to take some time out now while this investigation is underway. I hope you understand and I do hope you accept this apology."

Gregg is currently working with a legal team and will be awaiting the results of Banijay UK's investigation.