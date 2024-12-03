John Torode's wife Lisa Faulkner breaks silence as MasterChef pulled from schedule

John Torode's wife Lisa Faulkner has shared an emotional post amid the ongoing drama surrounding Gregg Wallace's exit from MasterChef following allegations of inappropriate behaviour. The show's two celebrity Christmas specials have now been pulled from the BBC's schedule following the situation.

Gregg has reportedly unfollowed both John and Lisa since it was confirmed that he has left the show. While, Lisa hasn't commented on the latest news regarding the celebrity - but instead shared an emotional post about her Nanna.

WATCH: Gregg Wallace issues public apology

Sharing a photo of herself alongside her sister Victoria with their grandmother, she wrote: "Happy heavenly birthday Nanna, miss you so much."

The 52-year-old and her husband have yet to comment on the scandal, after 13 people accused him of inappropriate behaviour. After the news was confirmed that Gregg has stepped down, Rod Stewart was among those to speak out about the situation, posting: "Good riddance Wallace... You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn't you? You're a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart."

Lisa Faulker shared a photo of herself with her late Nanna

Other stars who have come forward to complain about his behaviour include Charlotte Crosby, Ulrika Jonsson, and Kirsty Wark.

Gregg responded to the complaints in a video, saying: "I’ve been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, different backgrounds, all walks of life.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock John and Gregg have never been to each other's houses

"Apparently now, I’m reading in the paper, there've been 13 complaints in that time… In the newspaper, I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right."

He later apologised following a major backlash to his comments, saying: "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

© Jeff Spicer Lisa Faulkner with her husband John

"I wasn't in a good headspace when I posted it, I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it. It's obvious to me I need to take some time out now while this investigation is underway. I hope you understand and I do hope you accept this apology."