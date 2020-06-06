Lisa Faulkner has shocked fans of her and husband John Torode's TV show, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, after revealing where it is really filmed. The actress-turned-chef took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to clear up any confusion after viewers quizzed her on whether the couple had moved home because their kitchen in the programme looks different from what they show on social media. But some fans weren't prepared for her answer – the show isn't filmed in their home at all!

Thanking viewers for their "lovely" messages after the programme aired on Saturday morning, Lisa revealed that it is in fact filmed in a studio. She said: "I just wanted to say to everybody thank you for your lovely messages about our show. Everyone's been so lovely. It was so difficult because obviously we're in a different place, so we're not in the same studio that we used to film in because we couldn't social distance there, so we're in a place we can social distance. There was only a few people in the studio, all the cameramen had to stay away and everything looked brilliant."

Lisa Faulkner brings items from home to make their studio kitchen feel like home

Dropping the bombshell, she added: "It looked pretty normal, apart from my makeup and hair, but it was alright. I just think everyone's been so lovely so thank you, and thank you for watching it. And yes, it was in a studio and not in our house, that's why it looks different. So we take all our things so that it looks like home and then we feel like it's like home. But I love you all and thank you for your lovely messages."

Last month, Lisa and John shared the exciting news that their show has been recommissioned. Posting a video to Instagram, Lisa said: "We wanted you to be the first to know. So we have some exciting news, our Weekend Kitchen has been recommissioned!" MasterChef host John then interjected and added further: "John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is back and it will be on Saturday mornings and it will be showing on ITV in the early part of the summer."

