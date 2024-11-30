Gregg Wallace and John Torode's complex relationship over the years - 'We have to make sure we don't fall out'

Gregg Wallace made headlines last week when it was revealed that he was stepping down from MasterChef show pending an external investigation.

At least 13 people have come forward in an assessment of "historical allegations of misconduct," which the TV star is "fully co-operating with," according to the show's production company, Banijay UK.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock John and Gregg have never been to each other's houses

Whilst Rod Stewart has spoken out against the TV chef, one person who hasn't commented on the allegations is his former on-screen partner, John Torode.

The pair's on-screen 'bromance' was at the centre of the popular cooking show, but behind the scenes, it appears the TV duo weren't as close as they seemed.

© Casey Gutteridge/Shutterstock The pair hosted Masterchef together since 2005

In an interview with HELLO! in 2020, Gregg revealed, when asked if they were always cooking at each other's homes, that they had "never been to each other's houses."

"We are mates, but also mates fall out, and we have to make sure we don't fall out. We have to make sure our relationship is professional and that nothing infiltrates that at all. It's in our best interest, me and John, to get on.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock John was Gregg's best man at his wedding in 2016

"And no one I know has written a book on how to be the perfect TV couple, but no one can argue about the longevity and the relationship between me and my mate, John Torode."

However, he did add that, at the time, they stayed in regular contact, texting every two weeks or so. "It might seem odd to other people, but we believe we've got it absolutely bang on. If I have an issue in my life, the first person to hear about it is John Torode."

Gregg also said that the pair "never" socialised outside of the show together, only "every now and again."

Opening up further about their relationship, he continued: "Me and John Torode get on really, really well. We do two series of MasterChef every year, which is six months a year for seventeen years.

"Me and John have got this down to a tee. We know exactly how we work and what we need, and we're absolutely fine working together for all that time, and then we give each other a lot of space.

"I think we've got this balance beautifully, and I think there is no reason to do anything else in this relationship." Read the full interview here.

Whilst it may not be a 24/7 bromance, John was Gregg's best man at his wedding to wife Anna at Hever Castle in 2016.

What has John said?

John is yet to comment on the latest news, but in 2017, he said that the pair had "never been friends," telling the Mirror: "It's funny, we've never been friends. We've not been to each other's houses... He's so OCD, he wouldn't know what to do.

"He'd build it up in his mind for three days and probably make himself quite sick, then he'd have an argument with his wife and not turn up. If I went to his house, he would feel like he wasn't in control."