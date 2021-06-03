Lisa Faulkner and John Torode delight fans with incredible video Get ready to get into the kitchen!

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode love cooking together, and they love sharing their love of cooking with fans in their hit show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen.

The popular ITV show sees the pair cooking everything from meaty meals to sweet treats to veggie delights.

The show is currently in its sixth season, and to get fans even more excited, Lisa shared a trailer for the cooking programme.

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode star in trailer for Weekend Kitchen

"All our recipes are going to be as doable as they are delicious," Lisa explained in the trailer.

And later on, John added: "We will have a host of fabulous feasts and gorgeous treats ready to take you into summer."

The show has already created quite a buzz, judging by how fans reacted to Lisa's sharing of the clip.

"You two make me want to cook up a tasty storm sit around a table with my best friends and eat drink and laugh," enthused one fan.

A second said: "Great show. I've altered my Saturday schedules so I can watch it. Could record it I suppose but I prefer seeing you live."

Lisa is a keen cook

And a third posted: " My favourite weekend show!! Love ya both @lisafaulknercooks."

John and Lisa have been married since 2019, and last month the pair shared an insight into their love life with each other.

Filming a short video from the car as her husband drove, Lisa spoke directly to camera and her excitement was obvious to see.

"We're just on our way to lunch, Johno's driving," the star said, turning the camera to show her husband, who beamed with delight.

"I'm going to lunch, I'm going to lunch, I'm going to lunch!" he said, as his wife looked on, smiling.

The couple married in 2019

The couple have been hosting Weekend Kitchen since 2019. Lisa is a keen cook while John is an established chef and co-host of Masterchef, which is where the couple met back in 2010.

While they clearly enjoy cooking together, John recently told HELLO! that they prefer to spend date nights at a restaurant rather than their own home – for one very simple and very relatable reason.

John said: "Ideally, like any couple, if it’s a romantic meal, the choice would be to go out, because who wants to do the dishes!"

