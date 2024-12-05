Charlie Stayt apologises to BBC Breakfast co-star following awkward live TV moment

BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt apologised to his co-star on Thursday's show after a live TV moment went very wrong in the studios.

The TV personality, who was presenting the show alongside Naga Munchetty, had some confusion about the sport segment, leaving Mike Bushell in an awkward situation.

In the episode, Mike shared the latest news in sports while standing in the studio. However, after finishing his piece to the camera, the camera remained on him for an uncomfortably long time. Appearing to signal that he had finished, he nodded to the two presenters on the sofa and smiled awkwardly.

Charlie then joked: "Sorry Mike I didn't realise you'd finished there, my apologies. There was a moment there where I thought you were building up momentum," to which Mike burst out laughing, saying: "Well I could have done, I'm looking forward to what is coming next!"

Mike Bushell joked about the awkward moment

The camera then returned to Mike yet again, who looked confused about being up front and centre in the shot once again, while Charlie and Naga introduced the next segment. There was also a crew member whose BBC lanyard can be seen at the back of the shot, oops!

This isn't the first time BBC Breakfast has struggled with technical blunders, as meteorologist Matt Taylor recently struggled with a glitch when the graphics weren't working during his report on Tuesday.

Charlie, Naga and Mike joked about the moment on the show

He said: "Let's see if we can get these charts to work… it doesn't really want to work… 'll have full details on all of that and hopefully get the graphics to work in about half an hour."

Jon Kay joked: "I think it's so cold your computer graphics have frozen." Sally Nugent added: "I think you would have gotten away with that if we hadn't just mentioned it!"