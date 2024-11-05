BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay shares update amid absence from presenting duties

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay is missing from the show's famous red sofa at the moment, as the presenter has flown to the US to cover the election in a major shake-up for the show.

While Ben Thompson is covering Jon on the show, joined by Sally Nugent, Jon remains a familiar face while reporting from America – and has taken to Instagram to share an update on his trip.

Posting on the social media platform, he wrote: "With just hours to go until US election day, here are some pics from our #bbcbreakfast trip to the must-win state of Pennsylvania. We focussed on Northampton County – which has an extraordinary knack for picking the President. In the last 100 years, people here have almost always voted for the winning candidate.

"We spoke to Janelle at a food bank – and Howie at a diner. Both felt exhausted by the intensity of the campaign. They receive dozens of unsolicited texts every day. They can’t wait for it to be over – but are anxious about what will happen next. Shoot-edit @jacksonjunior.pug Producer @nicholasctyrrell We’re in the USA all week for #uselection #bbcnews #bbcbreakfast."

Chatting on Tuesday's show, he said: "Good morning everybody. The campaign is almost over because election day is here… The first polling station opens in four hours' time. Both candidates have been holding rallies late into the night.

"Donald Trump has been in Michigan… Kamala Harris took to the stage in Pennsylvania, which is perhaps the biggest prize of all. If the opinion polls are right, it is still too close to call."

Some of Hollywood's most famous faces have come out to endorse candidates for president in the final weeks ahead of the election, with Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez among those speaking at a rally in support of Kamala Harris.

Speaking in Las Vegas, she said: "This is the most important stage I've ever been on. We are on the brink of an election that demands a choice; a choice between backwards and forwards, a choice between past and future, a choice between divided and united.

"I'm a lover, I am not a fighter; I am not here to trash anyone or bring them down. I promised myself I wouldn't get emotional, but you know what? We should be emotional. We should be upset; we should be scared and outraged. Our pain matters. We matter, you matter; your voice and your vote matter."

She continued: "I believe in the power of women. I believe that women have the power to make the difference in this election. I believe in the power of Latinos. I believe in the power of our community. I believe that together we are the difference in this election."