BBC Breakfast undergoes 'drab' change - and fans aren't happy

BBC Breakfast viewers have taken to social media to share their lack of enthusiasm about the studio's new Christmas decorations - with many suggesting that the festive decorations were "drab".

The decor debuted as Sally Nugent and Jon Kay presented the Monday show, revealing Christmas trees decorating in red and silver behind the presenters' famous red sofa. Taking to X to discuss, one person wrote: "The Christmas tree in the studio is winding me up, not much of an effort has been made there #BBCBreakfast," later adding: "That's not much of a Christmas tree behind the sofa, last year's was much better."

Another person added: "Tree looks naff and drab...needs some lights #BBCBreakfast." Another viewer posted: "Wow! #BBCBreakfast have really pushed the boat out with their #Christmas tree this year. How long before they don't bother at all?"

Joking about the price, another wrote: "The BBC have splashed out again on a Christmas tree."

Although fans weren't too impressed by the breakfast show's decorations, it's fair to say that the BBC are pushing the boat out with their amazing festive line-up this year, with Christmas specials from shows from Call the Midwife to Death in Paradise set to air on the channel.

The network will also air the last-ever episode of Gavin and Stacey on Christmas Day - and have already teased what to expect. The synopsis reads: "In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex; Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely.

"Nessa’s started a new business venture and Neil the Baby’s about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad. Over in Billericay Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship.

"Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip." Who's excited?!